Zetterberg leads Red Wings past Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Milestone game for Henrik Zetterberg.

It’s fitting the Detroit Red Wings captain is a difference maker on such an occasion.

Zetterberg, skating in his 800th career NHL clash, broke open a 1-1 deadlock to help lead the Wings to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night and complete a sweep of Alberta on consecutive nights.

Zetterberg, a center skating on the top line as a winger, was Johnny-on-the-spot late in the second period for the kind of tap-in tally great players collect on a regular basis during their careers, and that sent the Wings off and running before the crowd of 19,154 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It’s always nice to get goals nowadays. Obviously this game is a little bit more special,” said Zetterberg, who also collected an assist to give him 756 points in his career.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Flames

“(Drew) Miller made sure I knew before the game. I knew I was close getting there. It was nice to get a win.”

Right winger Justin Abdelkader, who also had a two-point night, scored on the power play early in the third period for the Red Wings for the eventual game winner.

Center Riley Sheahan also scored, while backup goalie Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for the Wings (22-10-9), who currently have a strong hold on the third spot in the Atlantic Division and look poised to run their mark of consecutive seasons in the playoffs to a league-best 24.

“Obviously (pundits) were saying we weren’t going to make the playoffs,” coach Mike Babcock said. “I‘m not saying we are, but it sure looks like we’re going in the right direction. We’re trying to get better and our young players are getting better. That’s all you can ask.”

The Flames started the night on a high when right winger Mason Raymond opened the scoring at the 2:27 mark. It was his first goal since Oct. 19, a few games before he suffered a shoulder injury that cost him 18 games, from which he struggled to the point of being a healthy scratch.

Center Mikael Backlund, who returned to action after missing 29 games due to an abdominal issue that required surgery, also scored for Calgary, a short-handed goal to make it a 3-2 game shortly after the visitors made it a two-goal difference.

Backlund had a two-point night, but there was plenty of disappointment in the room after a possible tying goal was disallowed because it was ruled Curtis Glencross made contact with Mrazek and his mask came off, and a possible lengthy five-on-three power play wasn’t called when it appeared Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson fired the puck over the glass.

“It’s a tough loss, especially when we had good pressure in their end in the third period,” Backlund said. “They were probably the right calls, but it’s frustrating. We think we scored and think they should have had a penalty there, but it is what it is and we’ve probably just got to move on.”

The win was even more costly for the Flames when goalie Karri Ramo, who was making his first start in eight games, left due to injury at the midway point and the score was tied at 1. Ramo dove for a loose puck far from his crease and was hit in the head by the knee of defenseman Raphael Diaz in the ensuing collision.

“It’s sad for Karri because he worked so hard,” coach Bob Hartley said. “He got sick before Christmas, lost a start at that time and he battled back. He seemed ready for tonight’s game. We’ll get him back. We’ll get him with our medical staff and he’ll be back.”

Netminder Jonas Hiller took the loss in his relief appearance for Calgary, which sees its record fall to 21-17-3 amidst a two-game losing skid.

NOTES: With C Mikael Backlund’s return, rookie C Markus Granlund was sent to AHL Adirondack. Granlund collected five goals and 13 points in 29 games for Calgary. ... Red Wings RW Johan Franzen (upper body) and RW Tomas Jurco (back) missed the game due to injuries sustained in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. RW Daniel Cleary and C Joakim Andersson were inserted into the lineup. ... The Flames also activated D Ladislav Smid (upper body) from the injured list and sent D Corey Potter to the minors, though Smid didn’t play. Smid has missed 10 games, during which his wife gave birth to twins. ... Flames RW Jiri Hudler, a former Red Wing, was a surprise scratch because his wife went into labor just before warmup. “This is the biggest gift for a parent,” Hartley said. “Jiri tried everything to play the game. Right before the warmup, he came to me and said, ‘I need to go.’ There’s nothing more important than family.”