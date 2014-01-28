Preview: Red Wings at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers look to break out of their slump when they host the Detroit Red Wings in the finale of their three-game season series on Tuesday. Philadelphia suffered its fourth consecutive setback (0-3-1) and seventh in nine games (2-5-2) on Saturday with a 6-1 home loss to Boston. The Flyers have especially struggled at home, dropping four of their last five (1-3-1) after posting a 10-game winning streak at the Wells Fargo Center.

Detroit, which will be without captain Henrik Zetterberg for a second straight game due to a back injury, is attempting to extend its point streak to four games as it hits the road for two contests following a 3-1-1 homestand. The Red Wings settled for one point Sunday as they squandered a late two-goal lead before falling 5-4 to Florida in a shootout. The Flyers and Red Wings split their first two meetings in Detroit, with each team totaling eight goals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (23-18-11): Jimmy Howard will be activated from injured reserve and be available to face Philadelphia, according to the Detroit Free Press. The 29-year-old United States Olympian has missed three games since leaving a loss to St. Louis on Jan. 20 with a knee injury, which also sidelined him for several weeks in December. Howard has struggled when healthy, going 9-12-8 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 29 contests.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (25-22-6): Philadelphia has not performed well at either end of the ice lately, scoring fewer than three goals in each of its last three games while allowing a total of 14 in that span. Steve Mason has been pulled from three of his last six starts as he has surrendered 13 tallies on 60 shots in those outings. All three of the contests in which the 25-year-old has been replaced took place at home on a Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit assigned G Petr Mrazek to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old Czech went 1-3-0 with one shutout and a 1.64 GAA in seven games with the Red Wings.

2. Flyers C Zac Rinaldo has been upgraded to day-to-day after missing the last nine games with a high ankle sprain.

3. Red Wings RW Gustav Nyquist was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday after collecting four goals and two assists in four contests.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Flyers 2