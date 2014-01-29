Mason rebounds as Flyers rout Red Wings

PHILADELPHIA -- With one glove stab after another, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Steve Mason stopped every shot in sight.

Left winger Scott Hartnell scored two goals, Mason made 33 saves and the Flyers snapped a four-game winless streak by defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-0 on Tuesday night.

After being yanked from a game for the third time this month Saturday, Mason registered his second shutout of the season and 21st in his career, including his fourth against the Red Wings. He made several excellent glove saves and responded nicely after a poor performance in a loss to Boston.

“A lot of playing comfortable is the way the guys play in front of me, and tonight was a better effort than we’ve had.” Mason said. “There’s still some things that we need to work on, but it was a cleaner game than we’ve played recently.”

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Flyers

Right winger Andy Hall and centers Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier also scored goals for Philadelphia (26-22-6). The Flyers leapfrogged the Red Wings into eighth place in a jumbled Eastern Conference.

The undermanned Red Wings (23-19-11) played without three of their top five scorers -- centers Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk and right winger Johan Franzen. They were shut out on the road for the third straight game.

“You’ve got to be resilient, and we weren‘t,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “You know when the second, and third one came close together, we didn’t handle that very well. We were on our heels. We’re not a team that can play catch-up hockey. With the amount of scoring on our team, we can’t do that, but we can have a lot of success if we get prepared, we get detail oriented, and work real hard.”

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Hartnell scored a power-play goal between goaltender Jonas Gustavsson’s legs on a backhanded deflection of defenseman Kimmo Timonen’s slap shot.

Hartnell made it 2-0 in the second on a crisp 3-on-2 breakaway with Giroux and right winger Jakub Voracek. Giroux skated down the right side and slid a crossing pass past Voracek to Hartnell, who fired a wrist shot into the top corner.

“When we had a chance we buried it,” Voracek said. “That’s the biggest point out there because sometimes you get so many chances and you just can’t get a goal. I think today Hartsy did such a good job driving to the net. We got a couple of bounces and made some plays out offensively.”

Hall scored less than three minutes later on a backhanded rebound off a shot by left winger Michael Raffl.

“We want to get our big guys back, and a lot of the guys out right now are big leaders we look to for scoring, but we’re not looking at that as excuses,” Red Wings left winger Drew Miller said. “We’re playing well and we’ve got guys that can step up and play. We’ve just got to do it for 60 minutes.”

Gustavsson stoned center Vinny Lecavalier alone in front a few minutes later. But Giroux ripped a shot off Gustavsson’s glove for his 16th goal midway through the third. Couturier scored on a wraparound to make it 5-0.

“I think we possessed the puck a lot more than the last few games and that’s key for us when we control the puck and play in their end,” Couturier said. “That’s when we’re successful and we just have to keep doing that. Keeping it simple, putting pucks deep behind their defense, and that’s where we control the game usually.”

NOTES: The victory may be costly for the Flyers because D Kimmo Timonen left the game with lower-body injury and didn’t return. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury. ... The teams played 6:44 before the first whistle of the game. ... It was just Detroit’s eighth visit to Philadelphia in the last 16 seasons. ... The Flyers led after the first period for the first time since Jan. 8. ... The Red Wings were missing C Henrik Zetterberg (back), C Pavel Datsyuk (lower body) and RW Johan Franzen (concussion). ... Red Wings G Jimmy Howard returned in a backup role after missing three games with a knee injury. ... The Flyers will hit the West Coast to play three California teams in a five-day span. ... Flyers RW Zac Rinaldo (ankle) missed his 10th straight game, but could return soon. ... Flyers LW Scott Hartnell recorded his 30th career multi-goal game.