Flyers power up, rout Red Wings

PHILADELPHIA -- When it rains, it pours.

In the case of the Philadelphia Flyers, the rain couldn’t come soon enough.

Having been held to five goals in their previous four games, all losses, the Flyers scored seven goals, tying their season high and demolishing the Detroit Red Wings, 7-2, on Saturday when a steady rain fell outside.

The win keeps Philadelphia’s flickering playoff hopes alive.

Six Flyers scored, led by center Brayden Schenn who notched two, including the second of three Philadelphia power play goals.

“It’s obviously big for the power play, to break out of that,” Schenn said. “We were struggling there for a little bit, but we felt like we were doing some good things on the power play-the goals just weren’t going in.”

Philadelphia had managed only one goal in its previous 21 opportunities.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Flyers

The Flyers’ first power play goal, only 5:22 into the game, was actually initially credited to Schenn as well.

Flyers defenseman Mark Streit unloaded a shot at the net from the blue line into heavy traffic, which included both Schenn and Simmonds. In an odd turn of events, the goal was awarded to Simmonds much later in the game after Schenn had scored two more goals, prompting fans to throw hundreds of hats on the ice to salute Schenn’s apparent hat trick.

“I asked the referee, ‘Can I give it back to him (Schenn)?,’ but he kind of just shrugged me off,” Simmonds said after the game. “Brayden played an unbelievable game. He deserved that. He was everywhere on the ice.”

In the third period, Flyers right winger Matt Read added the third power play goal on a pass from defenseman Andrew McDonald.

Even Flyers fourth-line center Zac Rinaldo got into the act for the Philadelphia.

Normally known for his bruising style of play rather than his goal-scoring ability, Rinaldo notched his first goal of the season to put the icing on the proverbial cake with less than three minutes to go.

The loss was the Red Wings’ fourth in their last five games.

Detroit left winger Henrik Zetterberg failed to score for the 15th straight game, the longest such drought in his storied career. He did assist on the Red Wings’ first goal, and while he did not appear overly dejected, he knows his team needs to do much better.

”Obviously in a season you will go through stretches that aren’t good,“ Zetterberg said. ”But it has to be better than this. At least when you go through tough stretches, at least you can do the right things (even if the results don’t show it).

“We’re not doing that right now. We know that we can play better, we’ve just got to do it.”

Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall couldn’t have agreed more.

”No one wanted the puck (today),“ Kronwall said. ”We’ve got to get back to work here, that’s the bottom line. Enough said. It’s time to go out there and show it.

“Just back to the basics. Get the puck, want the puck, talk more, just execute on the plays.”

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason, who has had his share of difficult losses this season despite posting one of the best save percentages in the league, made 31 saves.

“It was a nice offensive outburst,” Mason said. “I think the guys were feeling pretty good. They had some nice finishing plays out there tonight.”

Red Wings left wingers Justin Abdelkader and Erik Cole each scored their 19th goals of the season.

Detroit plays the second game of its four-game trip at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Philadelphia begins a four-game trip at Ottawa Sunday night.

NOTES: Red Wings C Darren Helm, who has been out since an oblique strain sustained on Feb. 28, remained out but is improving and could play Sunday at Pittsburgh. ... Detroit G Jonas Gustavsson (concussion) remained out and is day-to-day. ... Flyers D Michael Del Zotto (upper-body injury) missed his fourth straight game. His status for Sunday’s game at Ottawa is uncertain. ... Flyers C R.J. Umberger and D Brandon Manning were scratches for Philadelphia. ... Detroit LW Henrik Zetterberg has not scored a goal in 15 games, his longest drought since his rookie season of 2002-03. ... The Red Wings remain without a win in Philadelphia in almost 18 years. They last defeated the Flyers there in the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals. ... Detroit has made the playoffs 23 consecutive seasons and is closing in on its 24th in a row. Philadelphia is on the verge of missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.