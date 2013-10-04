Preview: Red Wings at Hurricanes

After recording no better than a third-place finish in the Southeast Division en route to missing the playoffs over the last four seasons, the Carolina Hurricanes didn’t receive any favors with the NHL’s new realignment. Now a member of the presumably tougher Metropolitan Division, Carolina opens its campaign against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Detroit made a triumphant Eastern Conference debut on Wednesday as Mikael Samuelsson and Pavel Datsyuk scored 36 seconds apart in the first period en route to a 2-1 victory over Buffalo.

The Red Wings look to make it two in a row when they face the Hurricanes, who were felled by a rash of injuries last season - most notably a sprained MCL to the left knee of Cam Ward in March. The 2006 Conn Smythe Trophy winner is back to full health and joins captain Eric and Jordan Staal as catalysts for the team’s success. Eric Staal led the Hurricanes with 53 points while his younger brother struggled to get acclimated to his new surroundings - highlighted by his minus-18 rating last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit, Carolina)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (1-0-0): Signed to a six-year deal worth $31.8 million in April, Jimmy Howard paid dearly for a giveaway behind his net before securing the win with a 19-save performance against the Sabres. Veteran Daniel Alfredsson, who opted against retirement and signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal in the offseason, recorded three shots while logging a team-best four minutes of power-play time. Fellow newcomer Stephen Weiss contributed by winning nine of his 13 faceoffs.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (2012-13: 19-25-4, 13th East): Jiri Tlusty served as perhaps Carolina’s brightest light last season by notching career highs in goals (23), power-play tallies (four), game-winning goals (three) and points (38). Alexander Semin posted literally a point per game (44) while Jeff Skinner still is searching to return to his Calder Trophy-winning form of 2010-11. Veteran Radek Dvorak signed a one-year contract on Wednesday and will provide depth for a team that already has lost fellow defenseman Joni Pitkanen (broken heel) for the season.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina RW Tuomo Ruutu, who played in just 17 games last season, will miss Friday’s opener due to a lower-body injury.

2. Detroit killed off a pair of 5-on-3 power plays and all seven shorthanded situations against Buffalo.

3. The Hurricanes struggled mightily on special teams, notching the 27th-best power play (14.5 percent) and 28th-best penalty kill (77.6 percent).

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 2