Preview: Red Wings at Hurricanes

After collecting his 500th career coaching victory, Mike Babcock can tie Hall-of-Famer Pat Burns with another when the Detroit Red Wings visit former assistant Bill Peters and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Darren Helm scored his third goal in two games as Detroit rallied from an early deficit to post a 3-2 triumph over the New York Rangers on Saturday. The win allowed Babcock to tie legendary Montreal coach Toe Blake for 18th place on the all-time list and improve to 431-204-96 with the Red Wings.

While Detroit owns an impressive 11-3-2 mark at Joe Louis Arena, it has won just five of 11 contests on the road (5-3-3). Carolina has struggled mightily regardless of venue, losing four of its last five at home and eight of its last 11 overall to reside in the basement of the Metropolitan Division. Alexander Semin scored his first goal of the season against his former team, but the Hurricanes mustered nothing else and dropped a 2-1 decision to Washington on Thursday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Plus Detroit, FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (16-6-5): While Detroit’s vaunted power play has garnered headlines with a blistering 19-for-61 surge over the last 15 contests, the club’s penalty kill more than stole the show on Saturday. The Red Wings thwarted seven short-handed opportunities, highlighted by killing off 47 seconds of one 5-on-3 disadvantage and 1:49 of another in the third period to preserve the victory. Jimmy Howard benefited from the stellar defense to win for the fifth time in six decisions on Saturday, but Petr Mrazek may get the nod versus Carolina and vie for his third win in as many contests.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (8-14-3): A third-round selection in the 2009 draft by Detroit, Andrej Nestrasil worked his way up from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League and played in 13 games for the Red Wings this season before being claimed off waivers by Carolina. “It’s going to be a really weird day,” Nestrasil told the Charlotte Observer on facing Detroit on Sunday. Peters likely would say the same thing as he coaches against his good friend in Babcock, with whom he spent three years as an assistant with the Red Wings.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina C Jordan Staal skated for the first time after Saturday’s practice since breaking his leg in the preseason.

2. Detroit C Stephen Weiss notched an assist against the Rangers and has 10 points in seven games since returning from a groin injury.

3. The Hurricanes have killed off all 12 of their short-handed situations over the last six contests and 21-of-22 in their last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 2