Preview: Red Wings at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have put the pedal to the metal in their quest for their first postseason berth in eight seasons. Carolina carries a 10-game point streak (7-0-3) and hope for the playoffs into the opener of back-to-back home games against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

The Hurricanes, who reached the postseason once since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, have won their last three contests and sit five points behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with nine games remaining. While Carolina still has its eye on the playoffs, Detroit's 25-year postseason streak will come to an end in what is the team's final season at Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings began their string of three games in as many days with a 3-2 overtime triumph at home over Minnesota - their third consecutive contest that was decided in the extra session. Monday's game was rescheduled from Dec. 19, when the matchup in Raleigh was postponed due to poor ice conditions.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (30-32-12): Detroit recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions on Sunday. The 22-year-old, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in March 2016, has recorded three goals, 12 assists and a plus-15 rating in 58 games with the Griffins this season. Captain Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist are on the verge of milestones as both need two points to reach 900 and 200, respectively, in their careers.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (33-27-13): Elias Lindholm has been red hot of late, notching an assist in Saturday's 3-1 triumph at New Jersey to extend his point streak to 10 games. The 22-year-old Swedish center has collected four goals and seven assists during the run. Jeff Skinner also has been on fire, as he enters Monday with a five-game goal-scoring streak during which he has netted seven tallies to reach 30 for the third time in his career and a six-game point run that includes a pair of assists.

OVERTIME

1. The Hurricanes recalled F Lucas Wallmark from Charlotte and assigned fellow C Patrick Brown to the AHL club.

2. Detroit LW Tomas Tatar leads the team with 22 goals - five of which have come in his last six games.

3. Carolina RW Lee Stempniak is two goals away from 200 for his career.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 2