Preview: Red Wings at Hurricanes

An 11-game point streak has put the Carolina Hurricanes back in contention for a spot in the postseason. Carolina, which is on a 7-0-4 run, sits four points behind Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and hopes to move closer with a victory on Tuesday in its second home game against the Detroit Red Wings in two days.

The Hurricanes, who also will need a regulation loss by the Bruins on Tuesday to close the gap, dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Red Wings on Monday in a game rescheduled from December. Defenseman Justin Faulk scored a pair of goals for Carolina to raise his season total to 16, matching the career high he set last campaign. Andreas Athanasiou was the hero for Detroit for the second straight night as he scored at 1:59 of overtime after netting the winning tally in the extra session against Minnesota on Sunday. The Red Wings, who will have their 25-year postseason streak end in their final season at Joe Louis Arena, have played four consecutive overtime games - winning three of them.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (31-32-12): Henrik Zetterberg has recorded two goals and six assists over his last seven games to get within one of 900 career points. The 36-year-old Swedish captain also will reach the 1,000-game milestone if he appears in each of Detroit's final seven contests. Gustav Nyquist registered his second straight two-assist performance Monday to hit the 200-point mark for his career.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (33-27-14): In addition to the game, Carolina lost a pair of players to injury on Monday. Defenseman Ryan Murphy went down with a lower-body ailment in the third period while goaltender Eddie Lack was carried off the ice on a stretcher after being hit in the head by Athanasiou on the winning play in overtime. Lack, who has suffered two concussions this season, had movement in his arms and legs when he left the rink and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

OVERTIME

1. Athanasiou has doubled his goal total from his 2015-16 rookie season and is two away from reaching the 20-goal plateau.

2. Carolina F Joakim Nordstrom's next game will be his 200th in the NHL.

3. Detroit could be without C Luke Glendening for the rematch as he left Monday's game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 5, Red Wings 2