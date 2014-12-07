Red Wings 3, Hurricanes 1: Tomas Tatar scored twice and Pavel Datsyk collected a goal and two assists as visiting Detroit posted its third straight victory and seventh in eight outings.

Petr Mrazek finished with 34 saves to improve to 3-0-0 on the season for the Red Wings, who have won seven of their last nine meetings with Carolina. Darren Helm notched an assist to extend his three-game point streak.

Jay McClement scored his first goal of the campaign for the Hurricanes, who have dropped nine of their last 12 overall - and five of their last six home games. Cam Ward turned aside 19 shots, but Carolina did not help itself on the power play (0-for-4).

After presenting Mike Babcock with his 500th coaching victory following its 3-2 triumph over the New York Rangers on Saturday, Detroit gave him another to tie Hall of Famer Pat Burns for 17th place on the all-time list. Datsyuk’s wrist shot from the right circle sailed between the pads of Ward to open the scoring with 3:24 left in the first period before Tatar was credited with a tally two minutes later after his shot caromed off Hurricanes defenseman Andrej Sekera’s skate.

Datsyuk’s deft backhanded feed from the right circle found Tatar, who scored from in close at 12:14 of the second to pull into a three-way tie for the team lead with his 12th goal. McClement deflected defenseman Tim Gleason’s shot to put the Hurricanes on the scoreboard with 2:49 remaining in the session, but the Hurricanes failed to make another dent despite unleashing 12 shots in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Datsyuk, who has collected seven goals and four assists in his last seven games, is tied with Tatar and C Gustav Nyquist with a team-leading 12 tallies. ... Carolina RW Andrej Nestasil was held without a shot while playing against the team that selected him in the third round of the 2009 draft. Hurricanes coach Bill Peters was also an assistant with Detroit for three years. ... Carolina, which killed off all three short-handed opportunities, is a perfect 15-for-15 in its last seven games and 24-of-25 in its last 12.