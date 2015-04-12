Red Wings 2, Hurricanes 0

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Detroit Red Wings head into the postseason with a victory after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 in the regular-season finale Saturday night at PNC Arena.

Center Landon Ferraro scored his first NHL goal 48 seconds into the game and goalie Petr Mrazek made 35 saves as Detroit claimed third place in the Atlantic Division.

Center Joakim Andersson added an empty-net goal with 2:20 to play.

The Red Wings (43-25-14), playing in their first game since clinching a playoff berth for the 24th season in a row, sat out several regulars with the postseason to begin in a few days.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Hurricanes

The Detroit scratches included center Pavel Datsyuk, left winger Henrik Zetterberg, and defensemen Brendan Smith and Niklas Kronwall. Goalie Jimmy Howard served as the backup after playing in three of the previous four games.

Both of Detroit’s victories in the final week of the season came against Carolina (30-41-11). The Red Wings went 3-0-0 in the series this season.

Three of Mrazek’s 16 wins this season were shutouts. He also won in Raleigh on Dec. 7.

This time, he was forced to fend off a Carolina power play in the waning minutes.

Ferrano’s goal came on a wraparound in his third game this season and seventh game of his career. Center Luke Glendening assisted on the goal.

The Hurricanes, who’ve failed to qualify for the playoffs for the sixth season in a row, were shut out for the eighth time.

Goalie Came Ward made 27 saves for Carolina.

Carolina, which finished last in the Metropolitan Division, won only two of its final eight games (2-5-1) -- both against Philadelphia.

NOTES: Because D Marek Zidlicky joined the Red Wings in an early March trade with New Jersey, he ended up playing in 84 regular-season games with the way the schedule broke. Not bad for what’s listed as an 82-game regular season. ... It was the first home game for Hurricanes D Keegan Lowe, who drew some rave reviews after his outing Thursday night at Philadelphia in his NHL debut. ... Aside from the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, the Hurricanes are stuck with their fewest victories since 28 in 2003-04. ... The Red Wings recalled D Alexey Marchenko from Grand Rapids of the AHL and he was in the lineup. ... D Justin Faulk and C Jay McClement appeared in all 82 games this season for the Hurricanes. ... Carolina coach Bill Peters was an assistant with Detroit before this season.