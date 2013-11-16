Preview: Red Wings at Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to halt their five-game winless streak when they visit the New York Islanders on Saturday. Detroit suffered a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Nov. 4 before a four-game homestand during which it suffered two overtime losses and a pair of shootout defeats. The Red Wings carried a 3-1 lead into the third period Friday, but Washington scored twice in the session and Nicklas Backstrom netted the lone shootout goal for a 4-3 triumph.

New York is wrapping up a three-game homestand after splitting the first two contests. After posting a 3-1 victory over Nashville, the Islanders were on their way to another win Thursday as they held a 2-0 lead over Los Angeles after two periods. But the Kings erupted for three goals in the final session, with Tyler Toffoli netting the game-winner with 1:27 remaining.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), MSG Plus 2 (New York)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (9-5-6): Defenseman Danny DeKeyser received time on the power play due to the absence of Daniel Alfredsson and repaid coach Mike Babcock by registering a goal and an assist Friday. “Anytime that coach calls your number, it’s good,” DeKeyser told the team’s website. “Then you just want to go out there and perform your best.” Alfredsson was a late scratch against Washington with a groin injury and will be re-evaluated in New York.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (7-10-3): New York has had surprising success against Detroit of late, going 5-0-1 in the last six meetings between the clubs. The Islanders haven’t lost to the Red Wings since November 2003. New York posted a 5-1 victory in the most recent matchup on Jan. 10, 2012, when captain John Tavares scored the game-winning goal and added two assists.

OVERTIME

1. The Red Wings return to Motown for a three-game homestand that begins Tuesday against Nashville. Detroit is 0-1-6 in its last seven at home.

2. Tavares has recorded a goal and five assists during his five-game point streak.

3. Detroit recalled C Luke Glendening from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League as a precaution should Alfredsson be unavailable for Saturday’s game.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Islanders 2