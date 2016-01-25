Preview: Red Wings at Islanders

The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak through the All-Star break as they host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. The Islanders, who had their game against Philadelphia on Saturday postponed due to snow, have earned at least one point in four consecutive contests (3-0-1) after a convincing 5-2 victory at Ottawa on Friday.

Captain John Tavares may be warming up with four points in four games, including a goal and an assist last time out, while Jaroslav Halak has allowed a total of four goals in making three straight starts. The Red Wings have cooled off of late with just two wins in their last six contests (2-3-1) but go back on the road, where they have won six of their last seven. Detroit is 1-2-0 since top defenseman Niklas Kronwall went down with a knee injury that will keep him out two-to-four weeks. Petr Mrazek, who has given up seven goals over his last seven contests, is expected back in net for the Red Wings after resting in the 4-3 loss to Anaheim on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN Detroit, MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (24-16-8): Detroit has struggled on the power play, going 1-for-15 over its last four games, and stands in the bottom-third of the league at 17.1 percent. Captain Henrik Zetterberg has recorded a pair of goals in his last three games and is tied with rookie phenom Dylan Larkin for the team lead with 32 points. The Red Wings were 22nd in the league in scoring (2.44 goals) entering Sunday and coach Jeff Blashill told reporters they “didn’t manage the puck well enough” in the loss to Anaheim.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (25-15-6): New York has climbed to second in the league (87.8 percent) in penalty-killing after extinguishing 22 straight power plays over its last six contests. Tavares trails only impending free-agent forward Kyle Okposo (35 points) for the team scoring lead with 33 points while Brock Nelson tops the Islanders with 18 goals – including four in his last four games. Defenseman Travis Hamonic returned to the lineup Friday after a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury and registered a goal and an assist.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit sent C Joakim Andersson to the minors Saturday and recalled LW Eric Tangradi along with D Nick Jensen for insurance.

2. New York D Nick Leddy has scored two of his three goals in the last three games and leads the team’s blue-liners with 18 points.

3. The Islanders won two of their three meetings with Detroit last season, including a 5-4 decision at home.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Islanders 2