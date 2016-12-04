Preview: Red Wings at Islanders

The New York Islanders aim to extend a pair of streaks when they begin a three-game homestand Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings. New York has won a season-high three consecutive contests overall and owns a three-game point streak at home (2-0-1), where it has lost in regulation only twice in its last nine (4-2-3).

The Islanders, who are looking to escape the basement in the Metropolitan Division where they sit one point behind Carolina, come in off a 3-0 triumph at Washington on Thursday in which Jaroslav Halak made 38 saves en route to his first shutout of the season and the 40th of his career. Detroit had its five-game point streak (3-0-2) snapped Saturday as it began its three-game road trip with a 5-3 loss in Pittsburgh. Dylan Larkin scored his team-leading eighth goal overall and third in five contests, but the Red Wings squandered a 3-1 third-period lead and dropped to .500 on the season. Although it had been earning points, Detroit is in danger of landing in last place in the Atlantic as it is only two points ahead of Buffalo.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (11-11-3): Petr Mrazek is expected to be in net Sunday as Jared Coreau made his NHL debut in the loss to the Penguins. Signed as an undrafted free agent in April 2013, the 25-year-old allowed four goals on 36 shots but turned aside the first 17 he faced. Frans Nielsen, who also scored on Saturday to give him three tallies and three assists in his last five games, will be facing the Islanders - the team with which he spent the first 10 seasons of his career - for the first time since signing a six-year contract with Detroit on July 1.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (9-10-4): Dennis Seidenberg returned to the lineup Thursday after missing six games with an upper-body injury and registered three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 19 minutes, 19 seconds of ice time. Despite his lengthy absence, the 35-year-old German remains tied with Nick Leddy for the team lead in goals by defensemen with four. Captain John Tavares continued climbing up the team's all-time lists Thursday, recording an assist for his 489th point in his 533rd game to pass Patrick Flatley for 11th place and Tomas Jonsson for 21st, respectively, in franchise history.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders have scored first in each of their last four games after doing so only five times in their first 19 contests.

2. Detroit captain F Henrik Zetterberg has tallied in back-to-back contests after netting just one goal in his previous 11 matches.

3. New York's Jack Capuano's next victory will be the 220th of his coaching career and move him past Herb Brooks for 65th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Islanders 2