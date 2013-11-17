(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Islanders 5, Red Wings 4 (SO): Frans Nielsen scored the lone goal of the shootout after captain John Tavares notched a tally and an assist in regulation as host New York continued its recent dominance of Detroit.

Nielsen began the bonus format by beating Jonas Gustavsson with a backhand deke, and Kevin Poulin denied all three shooters he faced to help the Islanders improve to 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings with the Red Wings. Casey Cizikas, Brock Nelson and Pierre-Marc Bouchard scored and Poulin made 19 saves in relief of an injured Evgeni Nabokov for New York, which hasn’t lost to Detroit in regulation since November 2003.

Pavel Datsyuk registered his third two-goal performance of the season and second in three contests for the Red Wings, whose winless streak reached six games (0-1-5). Darren Helm recorded a goal and an assist, Johan Franzen also scored and Gustavsson stopped 37 shots as Detroit was involved in its third straight shootout and fifth consecutive game that went beyond regulation.

Tavares opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period, when he tipped Josh Bailey’s shot from along the left-wing boards past Gustavsson. New York’s lead lasted nine seconds as Helm fired the puck during a 2-on-none rush between the pads of Nabokov, who suffered a groin injury on the play.

Datsyuk put Detroit ahead with a power-play goal late in the period before Cizikas and Nelson sandwiched tallies around one by Franzen in the final stages of the second, with all three goals coming in a span of 80 seconds. Bouchard gave the Islanders a 4-3 lead at 4:43 of the third, but Datsyuk scored the equalizer with 42.5 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings LW Daniel Alfredsson missed his second straight game with a groin injury. ... New York D Aaron Ness recorded his first career assist on Bouchard’s tally. The 23-year-old entered with one goal in 14 NHL games. ... Tavares has collected two goals and six assists during his six-game point streak.