Red Wings 4, Islanders 1
February 1, 2015 / 4:58 AM / 3 years ago

Red Wings 4, Islanders 1

Red Wings 4, Islanders 1: Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist each scored a power-play goal to help host Detroit defeat New York.

Defensemen Brendan Smith and Jonathan Ericsson also tallied for the Red Wings, who topped the Islanders at home for the first time since Nov. 28, 2003. Petr Mrazek made 22 saves after allowing at least four goals in each of his previous three appearances.

Blue-liner Lubomir Visnovsky tallied for New York, which was 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. Chad Johnson stopped 15 shots in his first start since Jan. 10.

Tatar opened the scoring by burying a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle 5:29 into the game. Smith doubled Detroit’s advantage in the final minute of the second period with a one-timer off a feed from Tomas Jurco.

Visnovsky halved the deficit 5:24 into the third with a shot from the slot while Smith served an interference penalty. Ericsson gave the Red Wings some breathing room 3:57 later with a point shot through traffic and Nyquist sealed the victory with 6:52 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit’s league-best power play is 30-for-101 at home. … Islanders captain John Tavares saw his five-game point streak come to an end, finishing the contest with three shots in 19:56 of ice time. … Detroit improved to 10-3-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents.

