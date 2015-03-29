Islanders 5, Red Wings 4: Captain John Tavares set up three goals as host New York hung on for its first home win in eight games.

Cal Clutterbuck, Ryan Strome, Kyle Okposo, Brock Nelson and Frans Nielsen each scored for the Islanders, who were 0-6-1 in their previous seven home games and move ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins into second place in the Metropolitan Division. Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves in his return to the crease after he was rested Saturday.

Pavel Datsyuk and Tomas Tatar each had a goal and an assist while Drew Miller and defenseman Niklas Kronwall also scored for Detroit. Petr Mrazek allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Jimmy Howard, who made 15 saves.

Nielsen put New York in front on a power play 16 seconds into the second period when his shot from a sharp angle eluded Mrazek to end the goaltender’s night and Clutterbuck fooled Howard with a forehand deke on a short-handed breakaway at 3:57. Datsyuk trimmed the deficit for Detroit with the man advantage by banging home a rebound with 9:40 remaining in the period, but the Red Wings were unable to pull even in the third.

Tatar batted in a rebound 39 seconds into the contest and Miller chipped a shot past Halak 67 seconds later, but Nelson responded with a power-play goal at 4:01 and the Islanders scored two more times in the next five minutes with tallies by Strome and Okposo. New York’s lead held for 52 seconds before Kronwall knotted the score with the sixth goal on the game’s opening 10 shots.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Islanders finished 3-for-4 on the power play, while Detroit was 1-for-3. … Nelson recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in three meetings with the Red Wings this season. … Detroit has scored four goals in each of its last four games. … Tavares trails Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby by one point for the league’s scoring lead.