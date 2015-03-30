EditorsNote: adds Mike Babcock quote at end

Islanders rally, then hold on to defeat Red Wings

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The recipe for accomplishing a host of improbable feats the New York Islanders hadn’t achieved in weeks, probably didn’t include coming back from a two-goal deficit incurred less than two minutes into the game.

But the Islanders were too relieved by actually winning Sunday to care how the victory was put together.

The Islanders scored five goals in a 20-minute span between the first and second periods Sunday, when they stopped a series of skids and edged the Detroit Red Wings, 5-4, at Nassau Coliseum.

“It’s a strange game, for sure, this time of year,” Islanders left winger Matt Martin said. “Didn’t matter how we got the two points, we just needed to get the two points.”

The win snapped an overall three-game losing streak as well as an eight-game home losing streak (0-7-1) for the Islanders, who hadn’t won at the Coliseum since Feb. 27.

The victory was only the Islanders’ second in the last nine games (2-6-1) and ended an eight-game losing streak (0-7-1) against likely Eastern Conference playoff teams dating back to Jan. 27.

In addition, the five goals were the most for New York since a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 24.

All the Islanders had to do to get on track, apparently, was spot Detroit a 2-0 lead -- on goals by Red Wings center Tomas Tatar and left winger Drew Miller -- while the sellout crowd of 16,170 was still filing in.

“Going down early, with the struggles we’ve had on our ice and just in general over the last eight to 10 games -- it’s been tough, could have went one way or the other tonight,” Martin said. “After the first three minutes of the game, we could have either folded tent and went home and waited for the next one and kind of pouted about it, or battled our way back.”

The Islanders took the lead with three goals in a span of 5:01 before the midway point of the first. Center Brock Nelson, center Ryan Strome and left winger Kyle Okposo scored for New York, which scored three goals or fewer in each of its previous eight games.

The Red Wings tied it 9:54 into the first on a goal by defenseman Niklas Kronwall, after which the video game pace slowed down considerably.

But the Islanders scored twice in the first 3:57 of the second -- on a power play goal by center Frans Nielsen 16 seconds into the period and an unassisted short-handed breakaway goal by right winger Cal Clutterbuck -- and hung on for their second multi-goal comeback win of the month. New York beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, in overtime on March 9 after falling behind 2-0 in the second.

“The win obviously feels good, especially at home -- iit’s been a while,” said center John Tavares, who assisted on the goals by Strome and Okposo. “Obviously an odd game to start and then it kind of got into that playoff kind of style the second half of the game. We did a good job of digging deep.”

Center Pavel Datsyuk scored to pull the Red Wings within one goal with 9:40 left in the second, but Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (21 saves) stopped the final 11 shots he faced.

With the win, the Islanders (45-27-5) moved past Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division pending the Penguins’ result Sunday night against the San Jose Sharks. The Islanders, who are seeking just their third playoff berth in the last 10 seasons, fell out of the top two in the Metro on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 5.

”I think there’s a lot of tests that occur along the course of a season,“ Clutterbuck said. ”Obviously this one’s pretty magnified, given the time of year that it is.

“We know we’re going to get ourselves out of it. We’re just trying to build off right now towards the postseason.”

Detroit (40-23-12) failed in its final attempt to win consecutive games this month. The Red Wings are 1-2-1 in their last four games despite scoring four goals each time.

Starting goalie Petr Mrazek was chased following Nielsen’s goal -- the fourth he gave up in just 11 shots -- but Jimmy Howard took the loss despite stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

“We got off to a good start and the puck just went in our net over and over again,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “We’ve got to get that solved.”

NOTES: Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said following the game that his father, Mike Sr., died Saturday night following a long illness. ... Babcock will attend his father’s funeral on Wednesday.The Islanders scratched LW Eric Boulton, D Calvin de Haan, D Matt Donovan, RW Michael Grabner and RW Colin McDonald. ... Head coach Jack Capuano shuffled the Islanders’ top line for the second straight game. C John Tavares remained on the top line and was surrounded by LW Nikolay Kulemin and RW Ryan Strome. ... The Red Wings scratched LW Erik Cole (upper body), G Jonas Gustavsson (concussion), C Riley Sheahan (upper body), RW Daniel Cleary and D Jakub Kindl. ... G Petr Mrazek made his third consecutive start for the Red Wings, his longest stretch since making seven starts from Jan. 20-Feb. 11.