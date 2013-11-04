Preview: Red Wings at Jets

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to wrap up their four-game Western Canada trip with a perfect record when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Detroit halted a four-game winless streak by edging Vancouver in the opener of its trek before posting a one-goal victory over Calgary on Friday and routing Edmonton the following night. Joakim Andersson and defenseman Jakub Kindl each recorded a goal and an assist while Petr Mrazek made 14 saves for his first career shutout as the Red Wings improved to 6-2-0 on the road.

Winnipeg looks to snap its three-game losing streak and post its first regulation victory since Oct. 13. The Jets are 2-5-2 since blanking New Jersey at home, with both triumphs coming in shootouts. Winnipeg suffered a 5-1 home loss to Chicago on Saturday afternoon, with defenseman Tobias Enstrom scoring the team’s lone goal.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (9-4-2): Defenseman Brendan Smith made a costly error in judgment in Saturday’s victory, electing to engage in a fight with Edmonton rookie Will Acton. Smith suffered a slightly separated shoulder in the battle, landing him on injured reserve. “He was very sore today,” general manager Ken Holland told the media Sunday. “It appears it’s a minimum of a week (that he’ll be out).”

ABOUT THE JETS (5-8-2): Winnipeg added Keaton Ellerby to the team, claiming the defenseman off waivers from Los Angeles on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who was drafted 10th overall by Florida in 2007, has recorded two goals and 18 assists in 160 career games with the Panthers and Kings but has yet to make his season debut. The Jets made more adjustments to their defense corps Sunday, recalling Zach Redmond from St. John’s and assigning Ben Chiarot and Julian Melchiori to the American Hockey League club.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit recalled D Adam Almquist from Grand Rapids of the AHL. The 22-year-old Swede will make his NHL debut Monday.

2. Jets C Bryan Little leads the team with seven goals, including two in his last three games.

3. Andersson has scored in two straight games, as LW Tomas Tatar’s goal on Friday was changed. Tatar now has two tallies in his last three contests instead of a three-game streak.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 5, Jets 2