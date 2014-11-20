Preview: Red Wings at Jets

Coming off a strong start to their three-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings look to post back-to-back wins for the first time since Oct. 29-31 when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. The Red Wings could be short-handed after two-way standout Pavel Datsyuk missed Tuesday’s 5-0 victory at Columbus and did not practice Wednesday due to a lingering groin issue that caused him to sit out two games last week. Defenseman Brendan Smith has also been ruled out due to a hand infection resulting from a fight Tuesday.

The Jets continue to struggle offensively, ranking 29th in the league in goals per game (1.90), but Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over visiting New Jersey marked the seventh time in 10 contests this month that they’ve permitted two goals or fewer. The power play continues to be a source of great concern after failing on 18 straight chances over the past five games, prompting coach Paul Maurice to call it a “sore spot.” The Jets have won four of the last five against Detroit, included both matchups in a nine-day span last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (9-4-5): With backup netminder Jonas Gustavsson sidelined by a dislocated shoulder, Petr Mrazek will make his first start of the season and ninth of his career against the Jets. The 22-year-old Mrazek, who went 2-4-0 with a 1.74 goals-against average for Detroit last season, will be making his first NHL start since pitching a shutout at St. Louis on April 13. “It’s a big game for him,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock acknowledged. “He’s like lots of kids, he plays better than he practices, he’s got to learn how to practice good so he can play good consistently. But he’s a real gamer and he’s been good.”

ABOUT THE JETS (10-7-3): Mathieu Perreault, who signed a three-year, $9 million contract in the summer following an 18-game campaign with Anaheim, ended a 12-game point drought with his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s victory. “When I struggle getting points, I’ve always talked to myself about throwing the body around, throw a couple hits, get yourself involved physically and I feel like I’ve been doing that the last couple of games,” Perreault said. “I had the chances. I just kept working and eventually I knew it was going to go in.” Michael Frolik has also come to life with three goals in the past four games.

OVERTIME

1. Datsyuk has six goals and 15 points in 12 games against Winnipeg.

2. Jets G Ondrej Pavelec has won three of four career starts versus Detroit.

3. The Red Wings have scored two power-play goals in four of the past six games.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Red Wings 2