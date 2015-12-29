Preview: Red Wings at Jets

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves in the middle of a crowded Atlantic Division as they conclude a three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Detroit, which began the trek with a 3-2 victory over Nashville on Saturday, lost 3-1 in Minnesota on Monday and is two points behind first-place Montreal and one back of Florida as five points separate the Canadiens and sixth-place Tampa Bay.

The Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin, a top Calder Trophy candidate who leads all rookies with a team-high 13 goals, returned Monday after missing Saturday’s game because of upper-body stiffness and recorded three shots in 17 minutes, 30 seconds of ice time. Winnipeg is coming off a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, its second win in the last six contests (2-4-0). The Jets, last in the Central Division, try to improve on their 10-5-1 home record before embarking on a five-game road trip that begins in Arizona and ends in Dallas via California and Nashville. Winnipeg defenseman Dustin Byfuglien (nine goals, 21 points) left Monday’s practice with what Paul Maurice told reporters was a “nagging issue,‘’ but the coach said ”he’ll be fine for (Tuesday)‘’ and is expected to be in the lineup.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (18-11-7): Pavel Datsyuk scored for the second time in five games Monday, and the owner of 302 career goals has four in 21 contests this season. Defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (19:32 time on ice, plus-7) missed his fourth straight game Monday because of an upper-body injury. Jimmy Howard (7-4-2, 2.49 goals-against average, .916 save percentage) is expected to start after Peter Mrazek made 32 saves Monday.

ABOUT THE JETS (16-17-2): Bryan Little (team-high 14 goals - 13 even strength, 29 points) scored on a penalty shot versus Pittsburgh for his fourth tally in the last five games, and his overall play impresses Maurice. ”Really underrated two-way player,” Maurice told reporters. “His compete defensively, for a guy that can produce numbers, really takes some pressure off the other center-ice men. He carries a big load here, and since I’ve been here, he’s been a real good, all-around two-way player.” Blake Wheeler (team bests of 35 points and 25 assists) had his four-game point streak (seven assists) snapped Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit LW Tomas Tatar (11 goals, 23 points) was pointless for the seventh time in the last nine games Monday while recording a goal and an assist in the other two contests.

2. Winnipeg is 0-for-18 on the power play over its last six games while the Red Wings were 0-for-2 on Monday after going 3-for-8 in their previous two contests.

3. The teams split a pair of one-goal decisions last season, with the road team prevailing each time.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Jets 2