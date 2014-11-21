Tatar’s two goals power Red Wings past Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Detroit Red Wings coach Mike Babcock figures the future’s bright for center Tomas Tatar.

The here and now already look mighty good for the 23-year-old native of Slovakia.

Tatar scored two goals, including the winner late in the third period, and the Red Wings pulled off a scrappy, come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Tatar scored his seventh goal of the season in the second period to put the visitors on the board and then notched his eighth at 15:10 of the third to break a 3-3 tie.

“It’s always nice to get that feeling of scoring,” Tatar said. “We want to be winners. We want to pick up points. It was nice to score and get us on the board. And at the end of the game, we started feeling really good about ourselves and I‘m really glad the puck went in.”

Detroit left winger Justin Abdelkader tied the score at 13:00 of the third period with his sixth goal of the year, deflecting a blast from defenseman Brian Lashoff that trickled through Winnipeg goalie Ondrej Pavelec’s pads and over the goal line.

Abdelkader also set up the winner with a pretty pass to Tatar, who was streaking into the slot.

Related Coverage Preview: Red Wings at Jets

The Red Wings trailed 2-0 until Tatar intercepted a pass from Winnipeg blue-liner Toby Enstrom and snapped shot past Pavelec at 10:02 of the second period.

The Jets led 3-2 through two periods, but there was no quit in the Red Wings (10-4-5).

“We were more aggressive. We knew we had nothing to lose, so we just wanted to force the puck to the net,” Tatar said. “We played really well in the third period and I‘m happy we got those two points.”

Right winger Dustin Byfuglien, with his third goal of the season, left winger Adam Lowry and center Mathieu Perreault, each with his second goal of the year, scored for Winnipeg (10-8-3).

Babcock wasn’t particularly impressed with Tatar’s effort through the opening 20 minutes but then watched as the talented forward found his legs.

“(Tatar) is a competitive kid. I might be harder on Tats than anyone on our team because I think Tats has a chance to be a real player. And we’re going to hold him to that,” Babcock said.

“We think he should be good every night because he’s capable of being good every night and every shift. We expect a lot from Tats and he’s capable of doing it.”

Veteran center Johan Franzen, who chipped in his sixth goal of the season for the Wings, agreed with his coach.

“It’s great for Tats getting two,” he said. “He’s one of those guys that just grows (as a player) when he scores. He loves it. It’s good to see.”

Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots in his season debut.

Regular Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, coming off a 5-0 shutout of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, received a rare night off. His regular backup, Jonas Gustavsson, is expected to miss two months after dislocating his left shoulder two weeks ago.

Pavelec stopped 23 shots for Winnipeg.

Mrazek definitely was the better of the two Czech-born goalies.

“We’re good friends, but when we step on the ice it’s a game and I really want to win, so I‘m really happy I beat Ondrej,” Mrazek said.

Byfuglien said the defeat stung but won’t set the much-improved Jets back.

“We worked the first 40 (minutes) pretty good as a team and there were a few little things that we could have done better,” Byfuglien said.

“But, you know, throughout the whole year we’ve stuck together and played pretty good as a team. You’re going to have your games where you get a few mistakes and it ends up in the back of the net.”

NOTES: Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk missed a second consecutive game after aggravating a groin injury that forced him out of the lineup for the club’s first seven games of the season. ... Much has changed since Winnipeg G Michael Hutchinson was pulled in his first start of the season. The rookie has three wins, including a shutout, in three starts since then and played a perfect third period when he replaced G Ondrej Pavelec in another game. He leads the league with a 1.38 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage. ... The Red Wings lost C Andrej Nestrasil to the Carolina Hurricanes, who claimed the 23-year-old off waivers. Nestrasil had two assists and was a minus-3 in 13 games with Detroit this season. ... The Jets play the final game of a three-game homestand Sunday afternoon against their Central division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. ... The Red Wings head to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.