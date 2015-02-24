Preview: Red Wings at Kings

The red-hot Los Angeles Kings seek their eighth consecutive victory when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Los Angeles appeared to play itself out of the chance to repeat as Stanley Cup champion as it lost eight of its final 12 games in December before winning only three of its 11 contests in January. After beginning this month with back-to-back losses, the Kings have jumped back into the playoff race, extending their winning streak to seven games with a 2-1 triumph over San Jose in an outdoor contest on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Detroit looks to put an end to Los Angeles’ run while continuing its strong play on the road. The Red Wings kicked off their six-game trek with victories at Chicago in a shootout and Dallas in overtime, and seemed to be on their way to a third straight win in Anaheim on Monday. The club squandered a 2-0 lead in the third period before Riley Sheahan scored with 3:51 left to forge a tie, but Detroit went on to fall in a shootout.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (33-14-11): Captain Henrik Zetterberg missed his first game of the season Monday after being elbowed in the head by Dallas captain Jamie Benn on Saturday. The 34-year-old Zetterberg, who is tied with Pavel Datsyuk for the team scoring lead with 49 points, is doubtful for Tuesday’s contest, according to general manager Ken Holland. Datsyuk posted his second consecutive two-goal performance Monday to reach the 20-goal plateau for the eighth time in his career.

ABOUT THE KINGS (28-18-12): Jonathan Quick was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .959 save percentage. The 29-year-old became the first goaltender in franchise history to reach the 200-win plateau on Saturday as he matched the second-longest winning streak of his career with his seventh straight triumph. Quick won nine in a row from Jan. 21-Feb. 6, 2010.

OVERTIME

1. Monday’s defeat dropped the Red Wings to 3-9 in the shootout this season.

2. Los Angeles C Jeff Carter is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and six assists.

3. Detroit has gone beyond regulation in four of its last five games (1-2 in shootouts, 1-0 in overtime).

PREDICTION: Kings 5, Red Wings 4