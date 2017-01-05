Preview: Red Wings at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings struggled down the stretch during their 3-4-2 road trip, dropping their last three contests (0-2-1), but bounced back by sweeping a home-and-home series versus division-leading San Jose. The Kings aim to continue their climb in the Pacific when they begin a seven-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Los Angeles, which is tied fifth in the division and trails San Jose by six points, is led offensively by Jeff Carter, who has recorded points in six of his last seven games — with seven of his team-high 21 goals coming in that span. The 32-year-old tallied in each of the victories over the Sharks while Tanner Pearson netted the overtime winner at San Jose on Tuesday to join Carter as the Kings' only double-digit goal scorers. Detroit fell to 1-1-1 on its seven-game road trip after being blanked 2-0 in Anaheim on Wednesday. The Red Wings have played beyond regulation in five of their last seven games away from home, winning four of those contests, while scoring a total of one goal in the two matches during that span that were decided in 60 minutes.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN Detroit, FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (16-17-5): Detroit's power play has been abysmal thus far in 2016-17, failing on three opportunities Wednesday to drop to 15-for-131 (league-worst 11.4 percent) on the season. The club has been even worse on the road, going 2-for-56 — last scoring Oct. 19 against the New York Rangers. The Red Wings are just one point ahead of the New York Islanders and Buffalo, who share last place in the Eastern Conference, and will need a strong second half to avoid having their streak of 25 consecutive postseason appearances come to an end, as they have not missed the playoffs since 1989-90.

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-15-4): Carter, who has reached the 20-goal plateau in 11 of his 12 NHL seasons, is three shy of matching his total in 77 games last season. He enters Thursday tied with Winnipeg rookie Patrik Laine for second in the league behind Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (26) and leads all players with seven game-winning tallies — his highest amount since netting eight in 2012-13. Marian Gaborik has gone 10 games without a point after recording one in four of his first six contests this season.

OVERTIME

1. Kings coach Darryl Sutter is 10 wins away from tying Andy Murray (215) for first place on the franchise list.

2. Detroit D Mike Green (upper body) has not played since Dec. 17 but could return to action Tuesday in Chicago.

3. Los Angeles C Tyler Toffoli, who is third on the team with eight goals, has missed six games with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Red Wings 2