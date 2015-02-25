Kings blank Red Wings for 8th win in a row

LOS ANGELES -- The streaking Los Angeles Kings continued their run as the hottest club in hockey.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick recorded his 35th career shutout, leading the Kings to a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings before a sellout crowd of 18,203 at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

“They have one of the top power plays in the league, and we really cut down their chances,” said Quick, who stopped all 20 shots he faced and helped kill all five of the Red Wings’ power plays.

“We took away time and space, we were good up-ice, and we were good through the neutral zone.”

Quick, who made his 15th consecutive start, earned his fourth shutout of the season and the 200th in Kings history. Los Angeles snapped a four-game, head-to-head losing streak to Detroit.

Right winger Justin Williams’ power-play goal early in the first period was the difference, allowing the Kings (29-18-12) to capture their season-high eighth consecutive victory, which also is the longest streak in the NHL. They haven’t lost since falling 3-2 to the Florida Panthers on Feb. 5.

Williams praised Quick for guiding the Kings.

“It just feels like some nights you see the saves he makes and you think he isn’t going to let anyone score tonight,” Williams said. “He’s been a rock throughout this win streak, and he will continue to be.”

Goalie Jonas Gustavsson saved 26 of 27 shots for the Red Wings, who lost for the second night in a row. Detroit (33-15-11) dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period.

“It’s always frustrating to let in a goal, but you’ve got to move on,” Gustavsson said. “It was a good shot and deflection. Whether it’s a good or bad goal, you have to look forward to the next save. That’s what I did. I think we battled hard today. It makes it easier for you as a goalie to battle when you see all of the guys working hard.”

Los Angeles hadn’t played since posting a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in a Stadium Series game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Kings used another steady dose of defense against the Red Wings to prevail.

“Obviously, we liked our game,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “We won, and what we’re trying to do is win games, so I liked that. The power play scored a big goal early to give us the lead. If you’re aware of stats and actual real stats that matter, both teams are very good defensive teams. They don’t give up much, and that’s exactly how the game played out.”

Despite generating little offense against the Red Wings, the Kings have outscored the opposition 26-13 during their streak. They also have killed 20 power plays in a row.

Williams delivered at 2:24 of the first period. He got a stick on a blast fired near the blue line by defenseman Jake Muzzin and misdirected the puck past Gustavsson for his 16th goal of the season.

“It felt like it took us five or 10 minutes to find our legs out there,” Detroit forward Justin Abdelkader said. “They got a power-play goal kind of right away. Once we got settled down, I thought we did a lot of good things out there. Obviously, they are a good team, their defensemen are big, they like to be physical and take the body. There wasn’t a lot of room out there.”

Despite pulling Gustavsson with about a minute remaining in the game, the Red Wings failed to scratch against Quick and the Kings.

NOTES: Red Wings LW Henrik Zetterberg missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Zetterberg, who has headaches but hasn’t been diagnosed with a concussion, left Saturday’s contest against the Dallas Stars after being hit in the head by LW Jamie Benn. “I thought I would be better, but unfortunately, I am not,” Zetterberg told the Detroit Free Press. ... Former Kings LW Tony Granato, now an assistant coach with Detroit, was honored by Los Angeles during its “Legend’s Night” series before the game. ... Detroit scratched RW Daniel Cleary and D Kyle Quincey. D Alec Martinez, C Andy Andreoff and Derek Forbort were unavailable for the Kings. ... The Red Wings visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday before wrapping up their six-game road trip at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... The Kings host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.