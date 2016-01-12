Martinez’s tiebreaker pushes Kings past Wings

LOS ANGELES -- When Alec Martinez scores, his goals usually have impact. Three of his five tallies this season were game-winners for the Los Angeles Kings.

The defenseman’s power-play goal to open the third period was the difference Monday, and the Kings held on for a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Staples Center.

Martinez ripped a rocket from outside the right circle at 1:28 of the final period for his fifth goal of the season.

“I mean, it’s hockey, things like that are going to happen,” Martinez said. “There’s a lot of ebb and flow, but you just try to stay even keel, keep playing your game and have confidence in your game that if you stick with it, you will more than likely be successful at the end of the night.”

Left winger Dwight King added an empty-netter with 53 seconds remaining in the game for his third goal this season.

Los Angeles forward Anze Kopitar had a goal and three assists, and center Tyler Toffoli scored a goal. Kopitar delivered his fifth multi-point game of the season and was the major reason the Kings prevailed, coach Darryl Sutter said.

“Every game is different. Every game takes on its own little deal, but I think (Kopitar), after the first period, took over the game,” Sutter said.

Two of the Kings’ goals came via the power play.

”Overall, we played a pretty solid road game,“ Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg said. ”When you play against a team like this, there’s not a lot of quality chances. There were a lot of ugly chances. You have to get in front of the net, get pucks on net and get there for second chances.

“We didn’t really get in the middle (of the ice) in the second period, but in the third, we had a really good push again. After they scored, we had some pretty good shifts and good chances, but they’re a good team and they won tonight.”

Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 25 of 27 shots for the Kings, who won for the second time in three games. Quick extended his point streak to eight games, his second eight-game streak this season.

Goalie Jimmy Howard made 27 saves for the Red Wings, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Detroit won each of its previous four road games, including a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

“It was a complete battle out there,” Howard said. “I was trying, to the best of my ability, to find pucks and make saves for the guys, but came up short.”

Left winger Tomas Tatar and defenseman Alexei Marchenko scored for the Red Wings.

The win allowed Los Angeles (27-12-3) to split the season series with the Red Wings (22-14-7). Detroit recorded a 3-2 decision over the Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

The Kings’ 27 wins in 42 games are a franchise record.

Toffoli put the Kings on the board first, converting a pass from Kopitar on a rush at 2:59 of the first period. It was Toffoli’s club-leading 20th goal of the season.

The Red Wings rallied, though, with two goals late in the first period. Tatar tied the score, getting a stick on a blast from center Darren Helm and redirecting it past Quick to tie the score with 4:11 remaining in the period. For Tatar, it was his 14th goal this season.

Marchenko gave Detroit the lead, fielding a pass from Helm and smoking a winner with 1:44 left in the first. Marchenko scored for the first time this season.

Kopitar knotted it at 2 with a wrist shot from just outside the circle for his 12th goal of the season on a power play with 4:32 remaining in the second period.

NOTES: Detroit D Kyle Quincey returned after missing 35 games with an ankle injury. ... Red Wings C Dylan Larkin led the league with a plus-24 rating through the weekend, but he was minus-2 Monday. He ranked second among rookies with 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) through Sunday. Larkin also topped all rookies with four game-winning goals. ... Kings C Anze Kopitar has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in the past nine games. He ranked second among NHL forwards with average ice time per game of 21:15 through the weekend. ... The Red Wings scratched C Joakim Andersson, while D Jamie McBain, C Andy Andreoff and C Jordan Nolan were unavailable for the Kings. ... Los Angeles is 83-81-32 all-time against Detroit, including a home record of 49-34-15. ... Detroit caps its six-game road swing Thursday at the Arizona Coyotes. ... The Kings are off until Saturday, when they host the Ottawa Senators.