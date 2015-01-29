Preview: Red Wings at Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings look to extend their season-high winning streak to seven games and remain atop the Atlantic Division standings when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. The Red Wings, who have posted 20 goals in four games, moved ahead of the Lightning by a point in the division after holding on to edge Florida 5-4 on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is coming off a 4-2 loss at Carolina on Tuesday, but will attempt to win its franchise-record ninth straight game on home ice.

The Lightning did not get a point from their top two lines against Carolina and the power play continues to sputter (1-of-15 in five games), which led to changes in the units at practice Wednesday. Detroit has given up eight man-advantage goals in the previous five contests and 12 tallies overall in the last three. The Red Wings are not having any trouble scoring and captain Henrik Zetterberg has led the way, posting five goals and four assists during a four-game point streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit-Plus, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (28-11-9): Stephen Weiss, who has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons, registered a goal and two assists against his former team Tuesday and has posted five points in his last four games. Zetterberg paces the club with 45 points and Gustav Nyquist has recorded seven of his 37 during a current four-game point streak. Right wing Tomas Jurco (back) is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last eight games and goalie Jonas Gustavsson (shoulder) has begun skating with the team.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (30-15-4): Leading scorer Tyler Johnson returned from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the All-Star Game and was held without a point Tuesday for the third straight contest along with linemates Ondrej Palat and Nikita Kucherov. Rookie Jonathan Drouin reportedly worked with captain Steven Stamkos, Valtteri Filppula, Ryan Callahan and defenseman Anton Stralman on one power-play unit Wednesday. Ben Bishop, who beat Detroit in a shootout 4-3 on Nov. 9, is 5-1-0 lifetime against the Red Wings.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning, who also won eight in a row at home in 2005-06, have triumphed by one goal seven times during their current streak.

2. Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk has recorded seven goals and 14 points in 11 career games against Tampa Bay.

3. Tampa Bay C Brian Boyle has scored in consecutive games to reach 10 goals for the third time in his career.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Red Wings 3