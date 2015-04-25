Preview: Red Wings at Lightning

Fueled by the momentum of a stirring comeback, the Tampa Bay Lightning look to seize control of their Eastern Conference first-round series with the Detroit Red Wings when the Atlantic Division rivals reconvene at Amalie Arena for Game 5 on Saturday. Petr Mrazek saw his shutout streak of more than 119 minutes come to an end late in the third period, and the Lightning overcame a two-goal deficit to post a stunning 3-2 overtime victory on Thursday.

After scoring twice in Game 2, Tyler Johnson netted his second goal of the contest 2:25 into overtime and Ondrej Palat also tallied late to tie the series at two victories apiece. “It’s always nice when you’re 2-2 instead of 3-1. That’s a big shift there,” Johnson said. “I think especially going back in front of our crowd now, it’s a best of three, we have home ice again.” Tampa Bay owned the best home record during the regular season (32-8-1), although Detroit claimed a 3-2 road victory in Game 1.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA, FSN Detroit, FSN Florida (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS: Fourth-line center Luke Glendening had kept Johnson in check before suffering a hand injury during a scuffle late in the third period, allowing the diminutive Tampa Bay forward and his line to get untracked. “Obviously, getting his hand cut and missing the rest of the game matchup-wise, Johnson’s line got the next three goals,” coach Mike Babcock said. “They hadn’t got much done. I thought they stole the game.” Glendening received a few stitches after the contest and expects to play in Game 5.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: While thrilled with the result of Game 4, coach Jon Cooper did his best to settle his emotions during Friday’s practice. “All we did was put ourselves back in the series,” he said. “We didn’t win the series.” Johnson leads the club with four goals, but captain Steven Stamkos has been held off the scoresheet in three of the four contests after posting a team-high 43 tallies in the regular season.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit RW Gustav Nyquist, who finished second on the team with 27 goals during the regular season, scored his first of the series on Thursday.

2. Tampa Bay is just 2-for-21 on the power play in the series.

3. Red Wings F Teemu Pulkkinen was sent to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday as the Griffins begin their playoff series versus Toronto.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Red Wings 2