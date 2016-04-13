Preview: Red Wings at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traveled a long, bumpy road to arrive back where they stood a year ago as they prepare to host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday for Game 1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Lightning won last season’s series in seven games and went on to lose in the Stanley Cup finals before hurdling several obstacles to seal a third straight postseason berth in 2016.

“It’s been an eventful season,” Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop told reporters of the injuries and slumps the team endured. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs. It’s kind of nice to accomplish the first goal - to make the playoffs. Now it’s a new season.” The Lightning won’t have captain Steven Stamkos (blood clot) or top-pair defenseman Anton Stralman (broken fibula), but it is possible all their other injured players could be available for the first contest. The Red Wings had to battle their way to a 25th straight playoff appearance, clinching their spot on the second-to-last day of the regular season, and will lean on veteran forwards Henrik Zetterberg and Pavel Datsyuk to show a group of young players the way. Datsyuk, who is contemplating retirement from the NHL after the season, finished with 49 points – one behind Zetterberg for the team lead – and they are expected to play together with Justin Abdelkader on the top line.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CBC, TVAS, FSN Detroit, FSN Florida (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (41-30-11): Jimmy Howard, who was relegated to backup duty in mid season, has appeared to regain his No. 1 job from struggling Petr Mrazek after allowing two or fewer goals in seven of his last 11 games (6-5-0). “It’s easy to have great character when things are going well. When things aren’t going well it’s not easy,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill told reporters of Howard. “He didn’t feel sorry for himself, he went to work.” The Wings need a big effort from rookie forward Dylan Larkin, who tired the last few months despite finishing with a team-high 23 goals.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (46-31-5): Top-pair defenseman Victor Hedman, along with forwards Ryan Callahan and Nikita Kucherov, all practiced Monday after missing stretches late in the regular season and center Tyler Johnson (upper body) joined the team on the ice Tuesday. Johnson, who had six goals in last season’s playoff series against Detroit, skated between Kucherov (team-leading 66 points) and Alex Killorn at practice and will be a game-time decision. Bishop, who coach Jon Cooper called a “model of consistency,” led the league in goals-against average (2.06).

OVERTIME

1. The Red Wings could use a revival from F Gustav Nyquist, who has two goals against the Lightning this season but scored only once in his last 17 contests.

2. Tampa Bay F Jonathan Drouin was suspended for almost two months by the team in midseason, but has scored in both games since being recalled.

3. The teams split four games during this regular season with each team winning twice on home ice, but both won twice on the road in last year’s playoff series.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Red Wings 2