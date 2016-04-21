Preview: Red Wings at Lightning

The short-handed Tampa Bay Lightning can advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a victory when they host the Detroit Red Wings in Game 5 on Thursday. The Lightning, playing without captain Steven Stamkos (blood clot) and top-pair defenseman Anton Stralman (broken fibula), received three goals from their much-maligned power play for a 3-2 victory in Detroit on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

“Hopefully this keeps going, because that’ll be a huge boost for us,” Tampa Bay center Tyler Johnson told reporters of the power play, which finished 28th during the regular season and was 1-for-14 before Tuesday in the postseason. “. … We worked on it, and it paid off.” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill told the media that special teams lost Game 4 and the Red Wings must find a way to ignite their power play, which is 1-for-21 in the series. Detroit has managed only two goals in each game and do not have a player who has scored more than one as Tomas Tatar leads the team with three points. “We feel like when we do it right, we can play with anybody,” Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall told reporters. “But it’s a matter of doing it every night. … We have to be better. We have to be more desperate.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CBC, TVAS2, FSN Detroit, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS: Detroit will need its big guns to step up if it is to stay alive in the postseason and none more than veteran center Pavel Datsyuk, who has no points and a team-high 15 shots on goal in the series. Gustav Nyquist scored for only the second time in 21 games Tuesday, captain Henrik Zetterberg has managed two goals in his last 28 outings - including one in Game 3 - and rookie Dylan Larkin has tallied once with only six shots in the series. “I have to be better, and have to produce more,” Zetterberg told reporters. “I’ve got a chance (Thursday) to improve on that.”

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: Jonathan Drouin had assists on all three power-play goals Tuesday, including a nifty centering pass to Ondrej Palat for the winner with 2:59 left. “He’s a guy with unbelievable skill,” Johnson said of Drouin, who was suspended for almost two months earlier this season when he left his minor league team after requesting a trade. “Some of the things he does, it’s just remarkable. I think he just needed the confidence to be able to do that in the game.” Nikita Kucherov has five goals in the series - two Tuesday - and Johnson is one point behind him with seven.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings D Alexei Marchenko (upper body) missed Game 3 and is considered day-to-day.

2. Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop has allowed two goals or fewer in 21 of his 28 career playoff games.

3. Detroit G Petr Mrazek earned a shutout in Game 5 last season before the Red Wings went on to lose the series 4-3.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Red Wings 1