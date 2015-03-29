(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information in Para 2.)

Red Wings 4, Lightning 0: Gustav Nyquist recorded a goal and an assist while Petr Mrazek turned aside 23 shots for his second shutout of the season as Detroit denied visiting Tampa Bay a chance to clinch a playoff berth.

Justin Abdelkader tallied for the fourth consecutive game, Joakim Andersson scored his second of the season and Luke Glendening added an empty-net goal for the Red Wings, who maintained their five-point lead for third place in the Atlantic Division. Defenseman Kyle Quincey notched two assists for Detroit, which salvaged the finale of the four-game season series.

Ben Bishop made 19 saves for Tampa Bay, which was shut out for the first time since Dec. 14, 2013 and remained one point behind first-place Montreal in the Atlantic. The Lightning, who lost both defenseman Jason Garrison and forward Cedric Paquette to injuries during the contest, went 0-for-6 on the power play.

Quincey chipped the puck toward the slot and Andersson tipped it down and between Bishop’s pads with the blade of his stick 5:25 into the second period to open the scoring. The Red Wings doubled the lead at 7:19, capitalizing on a turnover in the neutral zone as Abdelkader steamed in alone to beat Bishop.

Exactly two minutes later, Nyquist hustled to avoid an icing call and deflected the puck off Tampa Bay defenseman Matt Carle’s stick and over Bishop after it hit the end boards. Glendening’s empty-netter with 1:39 to go capped the scoring and Mrazek made nine saves in the third period to complete his fourth career shutout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Garrison left the game early in the first period with an upper-body injury after being hit into the end board from behind by Abdelkader. Paquette suffered an apparent left leg injury when he collided with the right post in the final minutes. … Red Wings LW Erik Cole and C Riley Sheahan both missed the game with upper-body injuries. … Quincey has recorded four assists and a plus-6 rating in his last four games. … Detroit welcomed back All-Star C Pavel Datsyuk to the lineup after he missed five games with a lower-body injury.