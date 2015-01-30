Paquette’s unexpected hat trick fuels Lightning rout over Red wings

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper says hat tricks are dominated by the NHL’s biggest stars, so he’s especially excited when they’re unexpected.

That was certainly the case Thursday night, as rookie center Cedric Paquette -- who had six goals all season coming in -- got his first NHL hat trick, leading the Lightning to a franchise-record ninth straight home win, sending a statement to another Eastern Conference power with a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at Amalie Arena.

“Go through the history of the league. How many guys get hat tricks?” Cooper asked. “The guys that get them hog them all. Not a lot of other guys get them, so you get a chance to get one, that’s a moment you get to cherish. It never gets old watching those hats fly over the wall. It’s a ton of fun.”

The Lightning (31-15-4) got five goals on 15 shots in the first two periods against Detroit (28-12-9), leapfrogging the Red Wings and Islanders with a conference-leading 66 points. Detroit’s six-game win streak -- which matched the longest in the league entering the night -- came to a resounding halt.

“I couldn’t have been happier for Ceddy Paquette,” Cooper said. “He was feeling it tonight. The boys were really fired up on the bench for him. He’s earned it -- that kid’s been gaming out forever for us, trying to find his way. Pucks haven’t been going in. They went in tonight for him. He’s earned every break he got tonight.”

Goalie Ben Bishop was sharp in net for the Lightning, making a handful of key glove saves on the way to 14 saves in the first two periods. Tampa Bay improved to 20-4-1 at home.

Paquette, a 21-year-old rookie, had gone 29 games without a goal until he scored in Tuesday’s loss at Carolina, and the confidence from that goal clearly spilled into Thursday’ s game.

“Twenty-nine games without a goal, it’s tough to accept, but I keep working hard and the goals came,” Paquette said. “I think we played a complete 60 minutes against a team that was on top in the East. I didn’t have a hat trick in my career, so I’ll take that one.”

Paquette opened the scoring 2:03 into the game, missing on a rebound and then sending his own putback in for a 1-0 Lightning lead, getting assists from center Alex Killorn and defenseman Jason Garrison.

Detroit answered later in the first when center Darren Helm got behind the net, switched back and spun around the net to score and tie the game, with assists from defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and star center Pavel Datsyuk.

Paquette’s biggest goal came with just 37 seconds left in the first, as he took a loose puck and shot through traffic to beat Petr Mrazek for a 2-1 lead, getting assists from Killorn and fellow rookie Jonathan Drouin.

The momentum surged into a three-goal second period for the Lightning, with a power-play goal from center Steven Stamkos -- his team-best 27th of the season -- just 4:18 into the period on assists from defenseman Anton Stralman and Drouin.

Paquette earned his first NHL hat trick with 8:57 left in the second, on an unassisted short-handed goal, giving him nine goals for the season and flooding the ice with headwear after the Lightning had a 4-1 lead. Defenseman Mark Barberio added a goal with 2:21 left in the second, and Mrazek left after two periods, replaced by backup Tom McCollum, making his second appearance of the season.

By the end of the second period, the Red Wings had already matched their most goals allowed in a game all season -- they lost 5-2 at the Bruins in late December. The defeat against Boston marked the only other game Detroit allowed more than four goals.

Detroit had allowed four goals in each of the last three games, but that was less of a concern because the Red Wings had won all three.

“When you’re winning a lot of games, sometimes you start to cheat a little bit, and that’s when you go away from your structure,” left wing and captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “We’ll learn from this, get back to playing the way we should and we’ll be fine. This is not the first elite team we’ve played this year, but they’re good. They won this one and we’ll see them again.”

McCollum, playing in just his third NHL game, didn’t allow a goal in the final period with 17 saves.

“It’s definitely not characteristic of this team,” McCollum said of the recent goals allowed. “It’s just a few things here and there that we need to sharpen up.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay D Matthew Carle missed a fourth game with an upper-body injury, while LW Brenden Morrow and D Luke Witkowski were healthy scratches. ... Detroit played without D Jakub Kindl, who missed his 13th game with an elbow injury. D Brian Lashoff and RW Daniel Cleary were healthy scratches. ... Tampa Bay stays home for one more game, playing host to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, before a two-game road swing. Detroit returns home to face the New York Islanders on Saturday, then is back on the road for its next three. ... Tampa Bay’s line of C Tyler Johnson, LW Ondrej Palat and RW Nikita Kucherov all ranked in the NHL’s top five in plus-minus entering Thursday’s game.