Lightning pull out victory over Red Wings

TAMPA, Fla. -- The way the standings line up with 10 games to play, the Tampa Bay Lightning would face the Detroit Red Wings in the opening round of the playoffs, and there was a postseason feel Friday night as Tampa Bay broke a third-period tie and pulled out a 3-1 win at Amalie Arena.

“If the playoffs started today, that’s the team we’re going to face. Everyone knows how the standings look,” said defenseman Victor Hedman, who continued to show off his offensive side with two assists. “It’s good to know we can play them.”

The Lightning (44-21-7) came in with a six-point lead on Detroit (38-21-11) for second place in the Atlantic, but with the Red Wings having two extra games remaining, the win helps extend Tampa Bay’s lead and keeps pressure on first-place Montreal.

Detroit -- now 0-3 against Tampa Bay this season -- had pressure on late, trying to tie the game after pulling its goalie for the final two minutes, but center Steven Stamkos sped down the ice and punched in a long, slow shot by forward Brian Boyle for an empty-net goal to clinch the win with 28 seconds remaining.

“He wants to win the game,” coach Jon Cooper said. “That was going to help us win the game and that was a really good effort by him.”

Tampa Bay, which hadn’t played since Monday and had two days completely off this week, outlasted a Detroit team that lost 3-1 at the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Red Wings left winger Henrik Zetterberg downplayed the rest aspect of the game.

“I think we felt better today than we did yesterday. We had better legs,” he said. “I didn’t think that was the difference. Maybe it looked different from the stands, but we had good jump today.”

The first half of the third was a defensive stand, with Detroit not even taking a shot in the first 9:49 of the period. Shortly after, the Lightning broke through for the lead, as rookie left winger Jonathan Drouin stole the puck and left a trailing pass for Hedman, who flipped a crossing pass to center Alex Killorn, who found the right edge of the net for his 15th goal of the season.

“I thought Hedman was outstanding. He played the full 200 feet,” Cooper said. “He was moving, he was skating. If you were going to pick the best player on the ice tonight, it would be hard not to say it was him.”

Hedman got his 27th assist on the play and Drouin his 26th, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 9:29 left. Tampa Bay was called for a shift penalty for having too many men on the ice 52 seconds later, but the Lightning killed off the penalty -- against the NHL’s top power play -- to preserve the lead.

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop had 30 saves for the win, extending Tampa Bay’s franchise record with the team’s 28th home win of the season. Detroit pulled its goalie for the final two minutes, but the Lightning defense held on for the win.

Tampa Bay jumped ahead early in the second period, with defense generating offense for the Lightning. A long shot by Hedman rebounded right to defenseman Anton Stralman, who fired a shot past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard for his seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 Lightning lead.

Hedman was called for tripping with 13:30 left in the second, and early into the ensuing power play, Detroit tied the game. Defenseman J.T. Brown couldn’t clear a puck behind goalie Ben Bishop, and left winger Tomas Tatar poked the puck in for his 26th goal of the season for a 1-1 score.

The Lightning got a boost with the early return of left winger Ondrej Palat, who returned after missing only three games with a lower-body injury. Originally thought to be out two-to-three weeks, Palat got two assists, giving him 39, one behind center Tyler Johnson’s team lead.

Friday’s game could easily be an opening-round playoff preview -- the Lightning are in second place in the Atlantic Division, coming in six points ahead of Detroit, which has two games in hand. Tampa Bay won the first two meetings this season, including a 5-1 home win, and the two teams meet one more time in Detroit on March 28.

“Everyone knows right now this would be the matchup. It would be a good matchup,” Zetterberg said. “Both teams probably would like to play against each other. We’ll see how it goes down the stretch.”

NOTES: LW Ondrej Palat returned Friday night after missing just a week (three games). The Lightning are still without C Cedric Paquette, who missed a fourth game with an upper-body injury. D Nikita Nesterov was a healthy scratch. ... Detroit played without C Pavel Datsyuk for a 13th game due to a lower-body injury, with G Jonas Gustavsson missing his 41st game with a head injury. D Jakub Kindl, RW Daniel Cleary and C Stephen Weiss were also scratches. ... Tampa Bay continues a six-game homestand on Sunday evening against the Boston Bruins, while Detroit returns home to open up a three-game set, starting against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.