Lightning gets even with Red Wings

TAMPA, Fla. -- Coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning felt his team played well in a 3-2 loss in Thursday’s playoff opener, so Saturday wasn’t bouncing back, so much as looking for more of the same.

The scoreboard looked much better for the Lightning, who got two goals from center Tyler Johnson on the way to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

”When you say bouncing back, it sounds like you’re saying we weren’t very good in Game 1,“ Cooper said. ”I thought we were pretty good in Game 1, and we continued with that.

“I’d like to see us coming out 2-0, but it’s 1-1, and that’s better than 0-2. So now we go win one on the road.”

They tied their first-round playoff series at 1-1. The series heads to third-seeded Detroit for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday. The teams split two games there during the season.

Tampa Bay, the seeded second in the Atlantic Division, pulled away with three goals in the second period, sending goalie Petr Mrazek to an early exit.

The five goals were the most allowed by the Red Wings in a playoff game since 2010.

”Overall, we played a better game today than we did the first one ... but they got the goals today,“ left winger Henrik Zetterberg said. ”I thought we were quicker than them. If you just looked at the score, you wouldn’t think that.

“ ... We know we have things we have to do a little different, a few errors that cost us, but other than that, we played a better game.”

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, who gave up three goals in the Game 1 loss, stopped all 18 shots in the first two periods and finished with 23 saves to earn his first playoff victory.

”It’s nice,“ Bishop said. ”Team played a really good game. We didn’t want to change much after Game 1. Obviously we didn’t come out on top, but we played well.

“ ... It’s important. We thought we played well enough in the first game to win, and we didn‘t. It’ll be tougher playing in Detroit, but I‘m looking forward to it.”

Having outshot the Red Wings, 46-14, in a 3-2 loss on Thursday, the Lightning had nearly the opposite result Saturday, building a 4-0 lead after two periods while being matched on shots, 18-18.

The Lightning took to a 1-0 lead only 3:05 into the game, sparked by a large fight that sent Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos and two other players to the penalty box.

Only 28 seconds into the power play, defenseman Nikita Nesterov fired a long shot that bounced off the right post and straight to Johnson, who fired the rebound past Mrazek for the first goal of the game.

Tampa Bay’s power play struggled in Thursday’s playoff opener, giving up a short-handed goal and going 0-for-7 in 10:13 of ice time with the extra man.

The Lightning went 1-for-1 in the opening period Saturday, while stopping the Red Wings in their two first-period power plays.

Mrazek, who made 44 saves in Thursday’s win, couldn’t find the same success in net, and Tampa Bay led, 2-0, midway through the second period after center Alex Killorn got a loose puck in front of the net, missed initially, then poked the puck around the post and past Mrazek as he went down.

”I thought we were way better,“ Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. ”You look up and you’re down 4-1, but you did a lot of good things. “You can’t make big mistakes.”

Right winger Ryan Callahan set up the shot with his second assist of the postseason, with Stamkos getting his first.

The third goal came with 5:12 left in the second, with center Valtteri Filppula firing a perfect pass to advancing defenseman Andrej Sustr for his first goal of the postseason.

Johnson scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway to beat Mrazek for a 4-0 lead with 38 seconds left in the period.

Detroit got on the scoreboard with 14:11 left in the third, as left winger Tomas Tatar beat Bishop on a rebound of a long shot by defenseman Kyle Quincey. It was Tatar’s first goal of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay added a goal with 4:34 left from Filppula, who got a putback off his miss to beat goalie Jimmy Howard, who took over for the final period.

NOTES: The teams fielded much the same lineups as Game 1 on Thursday night, as the Lightning got three players back from injuries for in game -- D Braydon Coburn, C Alex Killorn and D Andrej Sustr. The only remaining injury for Tampa bay is D Jason Garrison, still out because of an upper body injury. ... Tampa Bay’s healthy scratches were LW Jonathan Drouin and D Mark Barberio. ... Detroit remained without LW Justin Abdelkader, out since April 5 because of a hand injury, as well as G Jonas Gustavsson (concussion) and LW Erik Cole (spine). Healthy scratches for Detroit were D Brendan Smith, D Jakub Kindl, RW Daniel Cleary.