Preview: Red Wings at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to be a shoo-in to make the postseason but they have unraveled over the past two weeks and now find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Maple Leafs will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Toronto and Detroit are among four teams tied for the final two playoff slots with 80 points, but the Maple Leafs have played two more games than each of the other contenders.

The Red Wings have dropped three in a row (0-2-1) following a three-game winning streak to stall their drive toward a 23rd consecutive postseason appearance. After squandering a two-goal lead in an eventual shootout loss to Minnesota on Sunday, Detroit has fallen behind 2-0 after one period in consecutive setbacks to Columbus and Montreal. “Catch-up hockey is losing hockey,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “It’s entertaining and all that for the fans but it’s not a recipe for success whatsoever.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, NHL Network, FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (33-26-14): Gustav Nyquist has been carrying Detroit’s offense by scoring nine times during a six-game goal-scoring streak that came to an end in Thursday’s loss. Nyquist’s white-hot tear has dwarfed the exploits of Tomas Tatar, who has scored four times in the past five contests and has strung together three consecutive two-point games. Two-way standout Pavel Datsyuk, who has appeared in only 39 games this season and has been sidelined since Feb. 27 with a left knee injury, participated in his first team practice since the injury Friday morning. He will practice again on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (36-31-8): Toronto made history in Friday’s 4-2 loss at Philadelphia when James van Riemsdyk scored four seconds into the second period - tying an NHL record for the fastest goal to start a period. Jonathan Bernier surrendered four goals for the second straight start since returning from a groin injury, continuing a string of mediocre goaltending performances that has seen the Maple Leafs allow 28 goals during the seven-game swoon. Van Riemsdyk, who has scored in back-to-back games to push his career-best total to 29 tallies, has three goals and an assist in five games versus Detroit.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings G Jimmy Howard, who will make his ninth straight start Saturday, has allowed at least four goals in four of his last seven outings..

2. Toronto is in the midst of its longest losing streak since an eight-game skid from Oct. 28-Nov. 13, 2010.

3. Detroit has won two of three meetings this season - with each game decided by one goal and two going to a shootout.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 3