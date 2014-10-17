Preview: Red Wings at Maple Leafs

Gustav Nyquist hasn’t let coach Mike Babcock’s line-shuffling affect his scoring ways. After finding the net in each of the team’s first three contests, Nyquist looks to keep his hot hand going when the visiting Detroit Red Wings open a home-and-home series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. The 25-year-old Swede didn’t let a bump to the third line get him down on Wednesday, as he scored a power-play goal in Detroit’s 3-2 shootout loss to Boston.

While Nyquist has recorded three goals and an assist in four career meetings with Toronto, the Maple Leafs’ top line of James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Phil Kessel has been clicking on all cylinders over the last two contests. The trio combined for seven points in Toronto’s 6-3 triumph over the New York Rangers on Sunday before adding five more in a 3-2 overtime win against Colorado two nights later. Kessel provided the final salvo, scoring his second goal in as many games with the overtime winner.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, RSN Ontario (Toronto)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (1-1-1): Tomas Tatar scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period on Wednesday. Jimmy Howard was praised by Babcock following his 37-save performance versus the Bruins and is expected to be in net on Friday. The United States Olympian fared well versus Toronto last season, posting a 2-0-1 record with a slim 1.95 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (2-2-0): Joffrey Lupul recorded his second goal of the season against the Avalanche but did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to a lower-body injury. “We are having an assessment done,” coach Randy Carlyle told reporters of the 31-year-old Lupul. “We felt it wasn’t something that was too serious ... and that was the plan, to have him skate by himself and then not join our group for today’s practice.” The speedy Brandon Kozun assumed Lupul’s position on the second line in practice, joining Nazem Kadri and Daniel Winnik.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto’s Jonathan Bernier (0-2-0, 4.52 GAA) is likely to receive the start on Friday while fellow G James Reimer (2-0-0, 2.24) would get the nod in Saturday’s rematch.

2. The Red Wings won three of the four meetings last season, with the Maple Leafs skating to a 3-2 shootout victory at Michigan Stadium in the 2014 Winter Classic on Jan. 1.

3. Toronto D Jake Gardiner has been a healthy scratch for each of the last two contests but did practice on the team’s second power-play unit during Thursday’s practice.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 3