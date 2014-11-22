Preview: Red Wings at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs get a chance to atone for a pair of early-season defeats when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs, coming off a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay that halted a three-game skid and eased the sting of an embarrassing 9-2 beating by Nashville on Tuesday, now seek to avenge a home-and-home sweep by Detroit in October. “We’re going to play a Detroit Red Wing hockey club that really dominated us the last time they were in this building,” Toronto coach Randy Carlyle said.

The Red Wings can complete a perfect three-game road trip after dispatching Columbus and Winnipeg despite the absence of two-way standout Pavel Datsyuk, who sat out due to a groin injury and is expected to miss Saturday’s matchup. Datsyuk has missed nine of the first 19 games due to multiple injuries, but Detroit has gone 6-1-2 without him in the lineup. The Red Wings have won four straight overall in the series and four in a row at Toronto following the back-to-back victories against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 17-18.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC (Toronto), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (10-4-5): Tomas Tatar got off to a slow start with only one point through the first nine games - a goal versus Boston on Oct. 15 - but he has turned up his game by scoring seven times in the last 10 contests. Tatar continued his hot streak with a pair of goals, including the game-winner with just under five minutes to play in Thursday’s 4-3 victory at the Jets. “I might be harder on Tats than anyone on our team because I think Tats has a chance to be a real player,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “We think he should be good every night because he’s capable of being good every night and every shift.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (10-8-2): James van Riemsdyk scored twice to spark Thursday’s victory, temporarily quieting the rabid fanbase’s screams for Carlyle’s head after consecutive shellackings against Buffalo and Nashville by a combined 15-4. “It was a good response,” said van Riemsdyk, who had his first multiple-goal game of the season. “When things aren’t going well in this city, you’ve got a lot of overanalyzing going on. So I think it was nice for us to put that little (losing) streak or whatever you want to call it behind us.” Goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss at Detroit on Oct. 18.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs leading scorer Phil Kessel exited Friday’s practice with a stiff neck but is expected to play.

2. Red Wings G Jimmy Howard, coming off his first shutout of the season, is 3-1-1 lifetime against Toronto.

3. The Maple Leafs assigned F David Booth to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 3