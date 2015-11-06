Preview: Red Wings at Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings will face former coach Mike Babcock for the second time this season when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. The up-and-down Red Wings, who spoiled the return of their longtime coach to Detroit with a 4-0 victory in their season opener, will be seeking their third consecutive victory.

The Red Wings had dropped six of seven games before knocking off Ottawa and edging Tampa Bay behind game-winning goals from rookie Dylan Larkin. “He’s done a very good job,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s undeniable. His impact on games has been very good.” Toronto won only once in its first 10 games before posting an impressive 4-1 victory over Western Conference-leading Dallas. The Maple Leafs turned in another solid effort Wednesday versus Winnipeg before surrendering two goals in the final 2:05 in a 4-2 setback.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, TSN 4 (Toronto), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (6-5-1): Defenseman Mike Green could be back in the lineup sometime this weekend for Detroit, going through a full practice Thursday as he tries to make his way back from a shoulder injury sustained against Calgary on Oct. 23. Green is hoping to play either Friday or Sunday versus Dallas, which is good news for the Red Wings with fellow blue-liner Kyle Quincey possibly needing ankle surgery. “We were just starting to see how good he really was and then he got injured,” Deetroit captain Henrik Zetterberg said.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (2-8-2): Toronto will be forced to rely on backup netminder James Reimer for at least the next two games after placing Jonathan Bernier (0-6-1) on injured reserve Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri is trying not to get frustrated by his inability to find the net, scoring one goal despite a team-high 48 shots on net. “I‘m not a superstitious type,” Kadri told the team’s website. “I just keep the train rolling. I know if I keep doing the right things, things are going to bounce my way.”

OVERTIME

1. Zetterberg needs one goal to reach 300 for his career.

2. Reimer is 1-3-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average versus Detroit.

3. Detroit G Jimmy Howard blanked Toronto in the opener but Blashill is undecided on his starter.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Red Wings 2