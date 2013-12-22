(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Red Wings 5, Maple Leafs 4 (SO): Daniel Alfredsson and Pavel Datsyuk scored in the shootout as visiting Detroit snapped an 11-game losing streak in the bonus format.

Datsyuk, Joakim Andersson and Tomas Jurco scored first-period goals and Tomas Tatar notched the tying tally with 6:16 left in regulation as the Red Wings won their second straight following a six-game (0-4-2) skid. Ex-Maple Leaf Jonas Gustavsson couldn’t protect an early 3-1 lead but finished with 19 saves in his first game in Toronto since signing with Detroit in July 2012.

Joffrey Lupul had a goal and an assist, captain Dion Phaneuf and fellow defenseman Cody Franson each scored and David Clarkson netted the go-ahead tally in the third period for Toronto, which lost for the sixth time in eight games (2-5-1). Jonathan Bernier turned aside 25 shots after replacing James Reimer (nine saves) at the start of the second period.

The Red Wings got off to a fast start in the preview of the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, quickly matching Franson’s unassisted tally when Datsyuk worked a quick give-and-go with Riley Sheahan (two assists) before curling in front of the net and lifting a backhander past Reimer. Andersson converted a wraparound attempt before Jurco, who also had an assist, made it 3-1 with a spinning backhander while alone in front with 1:52 left in the opening period.

Phaneuf cut the deficit to one when he unleashed a blistering one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle at 11:45 of the second before Lupul got the equalizer during a power play with 1:36 left in the period, tucking a shot past Gustavsson from the left side of the net. Clarkson put Toronto ahead off a mad scramble at 8:32 of the third, but Tatar beat Bernier from the doorstep less than 5 1/2 minutes later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings C Stephen Weiss will undergo hernia surgery that is expected to sideline him through February. ... Reimer, who was making a third consecutive start for the first time this season, has allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight outings. ... Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser picked up an assist on Datsyuk’s goal in his return to the lineup after sitting out 15 games with a shoulder injury.