FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red Wings 5, Maple Leafs 4 (SO)
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 22, 2013 / 3:32 AM / 4 years ago

Red Wings 5, Maple Leafs 4 (SO)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Red Wings 5, Maple Leafs 4 (SO): Daniel Alfredsson and Pavel Datsyuk scored in the shootout as visiting Detroit snapped an 11-game losing streak in the bonus format.

Datsyuk, Joakim Andersson and Tomas Jurco scored first-period goals and Tomas Tatar notched the tying tally with 6:16 left in regulation as the Red Wings won their second straight following a six-game (0-4-2) skid. Ex-Maple Leaf Jonas Gustavsson couldn’t protect an early 3-1 lead but finished with 19 saves in his first game in Toronto since signing with Detroit in July 2012.

Joffrey Lupul had a goal and an assist, captain Dion Phaneuf and fellow defenseman Cody Franson each scored and David Clarkson netted the go-ahead tally in the third period for Toronto, which lost for the sixth time in eight games (2-5-1). Jonathan Bernier turned aside 25 shots after replacing James Reimer (nine saves) at the start of the second period.

The Red Wings got off to a fast start in the preview of the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, quickly matching Franson’s unassisted tally when Datsyuk worked a quick give-and-go with Riley Sheahan (two assists) before curling in front of the net and lifting a backhander past Reimer. Andersson converted a wraparound attempt before Jurco, who also had an assist, made it 3-1 with a spinning backhander while alone in front with 1:52 left in the opening period.

Phaneuf cut the deficit to one when he unleashed a blistering one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle at 11:45 of the second before Lupul got the equalizer during a power play with 1:36 left in the period, tucking a shot past Gustavsson from the left side of the net. Clarkson put Toronto ahead off a mad scramble at 8:32 of the third, but Tatar beat Bernier from the doorstep less than 5 1/2 minutes later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings C Stephen Weiss will undergo hernia surgery that is expected to sideline him through February. ... Reimer, who was making a third consecutive start for the first time this season, has allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight outings. ... Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser picked up an assist on Datsyuk’s goal in his return to the lineup after sitting out 15 games with a shoulder injury.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.