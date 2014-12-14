(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Kessel’s first name in Para 5.)

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 1: Richard Panik scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway late in the second period as host Toronto skated to its season-high fourth victory in a row.

James van Riemsdyk netted a power-play goal while defenseman Morgan Rielly and Nazem Kadri also tallied for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games overall. Daniel Winnik notched two assists, blue-liner Korbinian Holzer set up a goal for his first point of the season and Jonathan Bernier finished with 27 saves.

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall scored a power-play goal for the Red Wings, who have dropped three in a row (0-1-2) following a three-game winning streak. Petr Mrazek turned aside 37 shots in suffering his first loss of the season (3-1-0).

Toronto outshot Detroit 20-5 in a dominating second period highlighted by Panik beating Mrazek between the pads with a backhand shot with 2:10 remaining to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead. Rielly doubled the advantage 1:42 into the third, skating up the left wing and beating Mrazek, before Kadri sealed the win with an empty-net tally with 3:14 remaining.

With van Riemsdyk serving a holding penalty, Kronwall’s blast from the point at 15:27 of the first period opened the scoring. Van Riemsdyk redeemed himself just 60 seconds later as he deflected Phil Kessel’s shot from the left circle to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After dropping a 4-1 decision on Oct. 17, Toronto posted a 3-0-1 mark in its final four games against its Original Six rival this season. ... Kronwall’s power-play goal was Detroit’s first versus the Maple Leafs since March 26, 2011. ... Van Riemsdyk’s tally with the man advantage snapped Toronto’s 0-for-18 stretch versus the Red Wings. ... Maple Leafs C Leo Komarov missed his sixth consecutive contest due to a concussion.