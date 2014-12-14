FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 1
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
December 14, 2014 / 3:17 AM / 3 years ago

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Kessel’s first name in Para 5.)

Maple Leafs 4, Red Wings 1: Richard Panik scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway late in the second period as host Toronto skated to its season-high fourth victory in a row.

James van Riemsdyk netted a power-play goal while defenseman Morgan Rielly and Nazem Kadri also tallied for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games overall. Daniel Winnik notched two assists, blue-liner Korbinian Holzer set up a goal for his first point of the season and Jonathan Bernier finished with 27 saves.

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall scored a power-play goal for the Red Wings, who have dropped three in a row (0-1-2) following a three-game winning streak. Petr Mrazek turned aside 37 shots in suffering his first loss of the season (3-1-0).

Toronto outshot Detroit 20-5 in a dominating second period highlighted by Panik beating Mrazek between the pads with a backhand shot with 2:10 remaining to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead. Rielly doubled the advantage 1:42 into the third, skating up the left wing and beating Mrazek, before Kadri sealed the win with an empty-net tally with 3:14 remaining.

With van Riemsdyk serving a holding penalty, Kronwall’s blast from the point at 15:27 of the first period opened the scoring. Van Riemsdyk redeemed himself just 60 seconds later as he deflected Phil Kessel’s shot from the left circle to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After dropping a 4-1 decision on Oct. 17, Toronto posted a 3-0-1 mark in its final four games against its Original Six rival this season. ... Kronwall’s power-play goal was Detroit’s first versus the Maple Leafs since March 26, 2011. ... Van Riemsdyk’s tally with the man advantage snapped Toronto’s 0-for-18 stretch versus the Red Wings. ... Maple Leafs C Leo Komarov missed his sixth consecutive contest due to a concussion.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.