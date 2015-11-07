Red Wings 2, Maple Leafs 1

TORONTO -- Jakub Kindl scored at 2:17 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Friday.

It was the second goal of the season for the defenseman and gave the Red Wings (7-5-1) their third win in a row.

Red Wings left winger Henrik Zetterberg scored his 300th career goal in the first period.

Defenseman Dion Phaneuf tied the game for the Maple Leafs (2-8-3) with 1:01 to play in the third period.

The Red Wings, who were coached for 10 years by Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, won the first meeting of the season between the teams 4-0 on Oct. 9 at Detroit.

Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer made 22 saves.

Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots.

The Red Wings scored at 16:21 of the first period on a shot from just inside the Toronto blue line by Zetterberg that hit Reimer’s blocker and rolled into the net.

It was the fourth goal of the season for Zetterberg. Center Dylan Larkin and left winger Justin Abdelkader picked up assists.

There were no goals in the second although the Maple Leafs had two power plays and held an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.

The Leafs outshot the Wings 12-9 over the first two periods.

The Red Wings did not have a power play until the third period when Maple Leafs center Nick Spaling took a high-sticking penalty after only six seconds.

The Maple Leafs killed off the penalty and came back with a couple of good chances of their own, including one by right winger Joffrey Lupul who broke in alone but could not beat Mrazek.

Mrazek stopped Lupul again on a shot from the slot nearly 10 minutes into the third period.

The Red Wings had two more chances with a man advantage in the period but could not use the opportunities to increase their lead.

The Maple Leafs got their first power play of the third period, and their fourth of the game, when Red Wings defenseman Alexey Marchenko was called for tripping at 15:53.

The Leafs could not score on the power play but tied it at 18:59 when Phaneuf jammed in his first goal of the season from in front of the net on a pass from center Tyler Bozak.

NOTES: Toronto put LW Rich Clune on waivers Friday and activated D Scott Harrington (upper body) from injured reserve after missing four games. ... Bronze statues honoring RW George Armstrong and C Syl Apps, both former Leafs captains, will be unveiled on Leafs Legends Row Sunday afternoon. Armstrong is 85. Apps died in 1998. ... Maple Leafs G Jonathan Bernier (lower body) remains on IR. He missed his third game Friday. ...Former Red Wings D Nicklas Lidstrom and C Sergei Fedorov will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Monday. ... The Red Wings will be home against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. ... The Maple Leafs, who completed a four-game homestand on Friday, will play their next three games on the road starting Saturday against the Capitals in Washington.