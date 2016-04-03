Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 2

TORONTO -- Brad Richards and Mike Green each scored a goal and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings slid back into a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre on Saturday night.

With the win, Detroit leapfrogged the Boston Bruins and moved into the third seed in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a game in hand on the Red Wings.

Kyle Quincey had the other goal for the Red Wings (40-28-11) while Jimmy Howard made 32 saves for his 13th win of the season.

Detroit is attempting to qualify for the postseason for the 25th consecutive season -- the longest active streak in the NHL.

William Nylander pulled Toronto within one at 3-2 with just over a minute remaining in the third period one-timing a Nazem Kadri feed past Howard, but that’s as close as Toronto would get.

Colin Greening had the other goal for the Leafs (28-39-11). Garret Sparks stopped 23 shots in the loss.

Toronto has now lost four of five games.

Richards opened the scoring, on a power play, 8:48 into the first period beating a screened Sparks five hole from the faceoff dot for his 10th of the season. Detroit’s power play has now scored in eight consecutive games.

The Red Wings took a 2-0 lead with 2:41 remaining in the opening period as Green’s slap shot from the point got under the arm of Sparks, blocker-side, for his seventh of the season

Greening pulled Toronto to within one 2:44 into the second period putting home the rebound off of William Nylander’s feed for his fourth of the season.

Detroit added the insurance marker at 3:59 of the third when Quincey stepped into a pass from Darren Helm putting his shot low glove-side on Sparks for his third of the season.

Toronto concludes its final homestand of the regular season when it entertains the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Detroit returns home for its final regular season home game on Wednesday when it plays host to the Philadelphia Flyers.

NOTES: RW Milan Michalek will miss the Maple Leafs’ final five games because of a knee injury suffered Thursday night in Buffalo. As a result, the Leafs recalled C Frederik Gauthier from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Saturday. ... Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Friday for separate diving incidents. ... Red Wings RW Tomas Jurco and RW Teemu Pulkkinen were healthy scratches for a 10th consecutive game. ... Detroit D Brendan Smith missed his fourth game as a healthy scratch.