Preview: Red Wings at Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings have a perfect record at the midway point of their four-game trip through Western Canada. History dictates that it likely will remain that way as the Red Wings look to continue their road dominance over the Edmonton Oilers when the clubs face off on Saturday. Detroit followed a 2-1 victory at Vancouver on Wednesday with a 4-3 triumph in Calgary two nights later.

The Red Wings have had their way with the Oilers of late, winning all three meetings last season and going 6-0-5 in their last 11 visits to Edmonton. The Oilers look to reverse the trend as they attempt to halt their four-game winless streak. The club has been idle since Tuesday, when it dropped a 4-0 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit), CBC (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (8-4-2): Captain Henrik Zetterberg scored his team-leading seventh goal Friday, snapping a personal six-game drought. Johan Franzen returned to the lineup after missing a game with an undisclosed injury but exited following one shift in the third period with an illness. Johan Gustavsson was scratched with a neck injury, leaving Petr Mrazek as Howard’s backup.

ABOUT THE OILERS (3-9-2): Devan Dubnyk, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, declared himself ready to return to action after Friday’s practice. “I’ll be ready to go,” he told the team’s website. “We haven’t talked about it yet, but I’ll be ready to go if that’s what they want to do.” Defenseman Justin Schultz is questionable with a groin injury.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton has scored a total of six goals (four in one contest) during its slide.

2. Red Wings D Niklas Kronwall recorded two assists Friday, giving him 200 for his career.

3. With Schultz’s status unknown, the Oilers recalled D Philip Larsen from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Oilers 1