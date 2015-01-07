Pouliot’s late penalty powers Wings past Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Detroit Red Wings scored two late goals to beat the Oilers 4-2 Tuesday, with Edmonton winger Benoit Pouliot providing both assists.

Pouliot left Rexall Place in a pair of goat horns after his double minor for spearing singlehandedly ruined an Oilers comeback and handed Edmonton its first regulation loss in five games.

The last-place Oilers played the Red Wings hard and were poised to come away with at least a point after right winger Jordan Eberle’s second goal of the game tied it at 15:55 of the third period. However, the celebration took a sour turn moments later when Pouliot decided to pitchfork Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson.

Red Wings star center Pavel Datsyuk scored on the ensuing power play, and center Luke Glendening added an empty-netter, also on the same power play, with three seconds left.

“Pretty stupid,” said Pouliot, addressing the media after the heartbreaking loss. “Mostly, I just feel bad for the guys because we played hard, we battled back and then I go do something so (darn) stupid like that. It’s unacceptable.”

The Oilers, who thought they were headed for overtime, couldn’t believe their eyes.

”It’s a 2-2 game, Detroit in town, then I go do that, with three minutes left, it’s just stupid,“ Pouliot said. ”I just lost it, I guess retaliated in a way that I shouldn’t have. It’s just frustrating.

“I feel shame, obviously, coming in here after seeing the guys going all out all night, and then I go do something so ridiculous at the end. I can’t take it back now. I have to move on from it and learn that it was so stupid.”

Even the Wings were kind of surprised that anyone would do something so selfish that in that situation.

”That wasn’t very smart,“ Detroit defenseman Kyle Quincey said. ”We can thank him for that one. That was very timely for us.

“Our power play pretty much won us the game tonight. If our power play keeps clicking, we are very dangerous.”

Edmonton (9-23-9) scored first for the fourth time in five games and seventh time in 10 when Eberle put a shot over the shoulder of Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard (21 saves). The Oilers’ power play ranks 29th in the NHL, but Eberle’s goal was Edmonton’s third with the man advantage in the past four games.

The Red Wings, coming off a 4-1 loss in Vancouver on Saturday, responded in the second period, most of which was spent with the Oilers hemmed in their own end.

Detroit (21-10-9) outshot the Oilers 14-7 and turned the 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead on goals from Quincey at 10:44 and left winger Justin Abdelkader on the power play at 18:29.

Then came the third-period dramatics.

“We had the puck for the majority of the night, yet the game was 2-2,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “That’s just how the league is, night in and night out. You have to find a way to win these one-goal-type games.”

Fortunately for Detroit, Pouliot found them a way.

“We let off the gas a little bit, and Eberle and those guys don’t need much room,” Quincey said. “Pretty much any chance we gave them, they scored on. It’s tough to keep those guys down for the whole game. We were glad to get the two points here.”

While the Wings snapped a modest one-game losing streak, the Oilers saw their modest points streak end, too. The Oilers came into the game on a 2-0-2 run, their longest stretch without a regulation loss since October.

“I think Benny understands exactly what happened, and he expressed his thoughts on it,” coach Todd Nelson said. “It was a penalty that he would like to have back. Those things happen. We have to learn from it and move on.”

Oilers goalie Viktor Fasth finished with 37 saves. He made his first start in five games after lasting just 21 minutes and nine minutes before getting the hook in his two previous starts.

NOTES: Oilers RW Tyler Pitlick is done for the season due to a lacerated spleen. He cannot have any contact for three months as he recovers from the injury sustained last week in Calgary. ... The Red Wings will start G Petr Mrazek in the second of back-to-back games Wednesday in Calgary. ... Detroit LW Tomas Tatar began the night with four goals since Christmas and 16 on the season. He already was three away from his career high set in 73 games last season. ... Detroit C Stephen Weiss, who has two points in his past nine games, is stuck on the fourth line and will remain there, said head coach Mike Babcock, “until he takes someone’s job.”. ... The Red Wings have four games left on their six-game road trip.