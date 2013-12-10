Preview: Red Wings at Panthers

Having one of their stars out of the lineup did not affect the Detroit Red Wings, but having two on the sideline was too much to overcome. Detroit gets one back on Tuesday as it visits the Florida Panthers with revenge on its mind. While captain Henrik Zetterberg remains out with a lower back injury, Pavel Datsyuk will be back on the ice after missing seven games with a concussion.

The Red Wings won the first four games Datsyuk missed but lost two of three with both of their stars on the shelf. One of the losses was a 2-1 home setback on Saturday against Florida, which rallied from an early deficit on goals by Jimmy Hayes and Jonathan Huberdeau. The Panthers completed their weekend road trip Sunday with a 6-2 loss at Chicago.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit, Florida)

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (15-9-7): Despite missing seven games, Datsyuk still leads the team with 12 goals and is tied for second with 23 points. However, his offensive skills are just some of the things the team missed during his absence. “He’s highly respected in this (locker) room,” goaltender Jimmy Howard told the team’s website. “He’s one of our leaders. ... Pav just makes everyone around him that much better.”

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (9-17-5): Florida continued to struggle on the power play Sunday as it was scoreless on five opportunities. The Panthers entered Monday tied with Dallas for 28th in the league with an 11.3 percent success rate (12-for-106). Rookie Aleksander Barkov has scored only four goals in 31 games but leads the club in power-play tallies with three.

OVERTIME

1. Florida has scored fewer than three goals in five of its last six games, going 1-4-0 in those contests.

2. Detroit C Stephen Weiss returns to Florida for the first time since signing with the Red Wings in July. Weiss spent the first 11 seasons of his NHL career with the Panthers.

3. The Red Wings are 10-3-1 away from home and trail Chicago by one for the league lead in road wins.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Panthers 0