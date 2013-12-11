Panthers 3, Red Wings 2 (SO): Brad Boyes scoring the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout to complete host Florida’s comeback from a two-goal third-period deficit.

Tim Thomas made 24 saves and turned aside two of the three attempts in the bonus format as the Panthers completed a home-and-home sweep of Detroit. Sean Bergenheim and Nick Bjugstad scored third-period goals and rookie Aleksander Barkov also tallied in the shootout for Florida, which beat the Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday before getting walloped in Chicago the following night.

Pavel Datsyuk had a goal and an assist in his return from a seven-game injury absence for Detroit, which fell to 10-3-2 on the road. Jimmy Howard had 25 saves but was unable to protect a two-goal lead to absorb his ninth loss in his last 10 starts (1-4-5).

The Red Wings opened the scoring midway through the first period when Bertuzzi, standing on the doorstep, stuffed home a rebound of a shot by Datsyuk, who was back in the lineup for the first time since suffering a concussion on Nov. 23. Datsyuk scored his team-high 13th goal at 6:47 of the second period, taking a cross-ice fake shot from defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and beating Thomas from the bottom of the left circle.

Florida got back in the game at the five-minute mark of the third when Bergenheim deflected defenseman Dmitry Kulikov’s wrister from the left point. Bjugstad provided the equalizer with 5:22 remaining, fending off Datsyuk before driving the net and roofing a shot from the goal line over the right shoulder of Howard to send the game into overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Wings LW Johan Franzen assisted on both goals to boost his point total to 17 (seven goals, 10 assists) in 14 games since missing 10 days due to injury. ... Barkov, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, assisted on Bergenheim’s goal for his first point in nine games while D Dylan Olsen extended his points streak to four games. ... Red Wings C Stephen Weiss, the Panthers’ career leader in games (654) and assists (249), managed only one shot in his first appearance in Miami since signing with Detroit in the offseason.