Red Wings roll on with victory over slumping Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers continued trending as they were before the All-Star break when they met on Tuesday, but in opposite directions.

The Red Wings secured their sixth game in a row with a 5-4 win against the Panthers, who lost their fifth straight. Detroit scored four goals in the second period and chased Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo after he gave up five goals on 19 shots. Detroit goaltender Petr Mrzaek made 37 saves.

“I thought we finished the game how I expected we were going to play,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “We played better early than I expected. To me, coming in, Florida is a team with enough talent that they look like they’re pushing for a playoff spot, so this was a big win for us for separation with us and Florida.”

Red Wings right winger Luke Glendening scored two goals for the first multi-goal game of his career, playing on a new line with former Panthers left winger Stephen Weiss and center Riley Sheahan. Weiss had a goal and two assists, and Sheahan contributed two assists.

“It felt nice,” Weiss said. “Any time you can win hockey games and feel like you contributed, it’s a great feeling. It was nice to see some pucks go in the net tonight. I was really happy for (Glendening). He battled so hard, and to see him get a couple was awesome.”

Fresh off a start in Sunday’s All-Star game in Columbus, Luongo gave up five goals on 17 shots before being pulled with 7:37 left in the second period. Al Montoya finished the game for the Panthers, who didn’t get the win but snapped a long power-play scoring drought with three power-play goals.

“(The power play) went well tonight and they moved the puck and they shot the puck and they had lots of scoring opportunities against a good penalty-killing team like Detroit,” Florida coach Gerard Gallant said. “We can continue to do that, get a little bit of confidence and cut down on some of those goals against, but the power play was really sharp tonight.”

The Red Wings had the league’s sixth-best penalty-killing unit going into the game, but has struggled as of late.

“It’s been so good all year, and now it’s such small things that are deciding if it’s going to go right and wrong,” Detroit left winger Henrik Zetterberg said. “I think we’re not doing anything different. The puck’s not bouncing our way and we just gotta stick with it and don’t panic and we’ll be fine with that.”

Mrazek, who has been starting in place of injured starting goaltender Jimmy Howard since Jan. 10, has made more than 35 saves in three of his last four starts.

“We’ve always had confidence in him,” Zetterberg said. “We knew that he’s the kind of goalie that comes in and plays well. He’s been doing that for us ever since (Jimmy Howard) went down. I don’t know how many shots, it was over 40 again and that’s something that we have to be better at. We can’t let teams have that many shots against us.”

Zetterberg scored his 15th goal of the season 32 seconds into the second period, tying the score 2-2. Luongo played the puck behind the net, but Red Wings center Gustav Nyquist stopped his attempt to clear it along the boards, fought to bring it back behind the net, then passed it out to Zetterberg, whose shot went off the top of the goalie’s right pad and into the net.

Less than seven minutes later, Detroit center Riley Sheahan got in front of a pass attempt from Panthers defenseman Dylan Olsen, who was looking to clear the puck from behind Luongo. Luongo made the initial save on Sheahan, but Glendening put in the rebound. The goal put Detroit on top for good.

Weiss put in a loose puck that was in front of Luongo with 11:34 left in the second. Glendening gave Detroit the 5-2 lead when he put a shot over Luongo’s glove three minutes later, and Luongo was pulled for Montoya.

The Panthers entered the game in a power-play scoring drought, converting once in their last 23 chances going into the All-Star break.

Florida center Aleksander Barkov tied the game a minute after Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson gave Detroit a 1-0 lead. Barkov scored his fifth goal of the season on a five-on-three with 10:52 left in the first. Playing to Mrazek’s left, Barkov took a cross-ice pass from center Nick Bjugstad and shot the puck over Mrazek, who was lunging to get into position.

A minute after that, center Brandon Pirri gave the Panthers the 2-1 lead with his fifth goal of the season on the power play. Pirri fired a slap shot from the right circle, and it trickled through Mrazek’s legs.

Bjugstad scored his 16th goal of the season on the power play with 4:30 left in the second period, pulling Detroit within 5-3. Bjugstad’s shot from a sharp angle to Mrazek’s right bounced off the goalie’s right shoulder and into the net.

Right winger Brad Boyes pulled the Panthers within one with 9:06 left in the game. Barkov came off the left boards with the puck and danced through Detroit’s end before firing a pass to Boyes, who shot it over Mrazek’s glove.

“The power play was working, but we didn’t really turn it on 5-on-5 until the end of the game,” Bjugstad said. “You gotta change that up. It wasn’t a full 60 minutes obviously. Special teams was a positive, bright side, but we gave up one too, but I felt like we were getting shots on the net and that’s the main goal we’re trying to accomplish right now.”

Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson gave Detroit its initial lead when he intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and cleared it out to left winger Drew Miller, who skated past diving Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad and went in alone on Luongo. Miller shot the puck through Luongo’s legs with 11:54 left the first period for the short-handed goal, his third goal of the season.

NOTES: Panthers F Shawn Thornton did not return to the lineup Tuesday. Out since Dec. 6, Thornton is “ready to go,” Gallant said, but needs some more conditioning before he can get back into a game. Thornton practiced with the Panthers’ fourth line Monday, and Gallant said he could return Thursday when the Panthers host Columbus. ... Howard skated for 15 minutes before the Red Wings practiced on Monday, but he is still a couple of weeks from playing after suffering a groin injury in the final minutes of Detroit’s 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Jan. 10. ... Detroit F Tomas Jurco was not ready to return to the lineup against the Panthers. Jurco left the Red Wings’ Jan. 6 game against the Edmonton Oilers with back spasms, but it expected to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.