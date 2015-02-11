Preview: Red Wings at Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings seek their fourth consecutive victory as they wrap up their three-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Detroit has allowed a total of two goals during its winning streak, which reached three games with Saturday’s 3-1 triumph at Arizona. Tomas Tatar scored a goal and set up the other two as the Red Wings improved to 11-2-0 in their last 13 contests.

Pittsburgh returns home from a three-game road trip during which it posted back-to-back shutouts before being blanked itself by Vancouver on Saturday. The 5-0 loss marked the sixth time this season - and third time in six games - the Penguins were shut out, with two of the blankings coming at the hands of the Canucks. Detroit posted a 4-3 victory at home on Oct. 23 in the first of three meetings with Pittsburgh this season as Justin Abdelkader scored at 4:16 of overtime.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (31-12-9): Although All-Star Jimmy Howard appears ready to return from a torn groin muscle, coach Mike Babcock intends to give Petr Mrazek his 11th consecutive start Wednesday. “We like to win games. We play the guy who’s winning games,” Babcock said on Monday. “Pete, if I‘m not mistaken, is winning.” Howard is expected to serve as Mrazek’s backup against Pittsburgh while Jonas Gustavsson, who recently returned from a shoulder injury, will be a healthy scratch.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (30-15-8): Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be back in net after being rested in Vancouver. The 30-year-old All-Star earned the break after posting back-to-back shutouts at Edmonton and Calgary, raising his season total to a league-leading - and franchise-record - eight. Fleury enters Wednesday’s contest with a scoreless streak of 131 minutes, 40 seconds.

OVERTIME

1. All four of Pittsburgh’s games this month have ended in shutouts, with the club going 2-2-0.

2. The Red Wings assigned D Xavier Ouellet, who recorded two goals and an assist in 21 games, to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

3. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will play in his 600th NHL contest.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Red Wings 1