Penguins 4, Red Wings 1: Blake Comeau returned from a 20-game absence due to a wrist injury to record a goal and an assist as host Pittsburgh rolled to victory.

Patric Hornqvist also scored a goal and set up another while David Perron and Nick Spaling added tallies for the Penguins, who posted their third win in four games. All-Star Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves but saw his shutout streak end at 165 minutes, 5 seconds.

Stephen Weiss netted the lone tally for the Red Wings, who had their three-game winning streak come to an end. Petr Mrazek made his 11th straight start and allowed four goals on 17 shots over two periods before being replaced by All-Star Jimmy Howard, who stopped all four shots he faced in the third.

Pittsburgh wasted little time getting on the board as Hornqvist beat Mrazek from the right side of the crease 1:51 into the contest after defenseman Kris Letang’s shot from the right point went wide and caromed off the end boards. Comeau doubled the lead with 7:45 left in the first period, converting a feed from behind the net by Hornqvist following a turnover.

Perron made it 3-0 at 3:04 of the middle session, burying the rebound of Maxim Lapierre’s shot, and Spaling deflected defenseman Rob Scuderi’s wrister from the left point past Mrazek less than five minutes later to pad the advantage. Detroit spoiled Fleury’s bid for a third straight shutout when Weiss converted a power-play opportunity with 6:34 remaining in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Comeau, who is fifth on the team with 12 goals, had not played since Dec. 22. ... Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was kept off the scoresheet as he played in his 600th NHL game. ... Howard made his first appearance since Jan. 10 due to a partially torn groin muscle. ... The Red Wings lost in regulation for just the third time in 14 contests (11-3-0). ... Pittsburgh parted ways with C Mark Arcobello, who was claimed off waivers by Arizona. The 26-year-old recorded two assists in 10 games with the Penguins after being acquired from Edmonton.