Red Wings 5, Penguins 1: Rookie Teemu Pulkkinen scored twice and defenseman Marek Zidlicky collected a goal and two assists as visiting Detroit rebounded from a lopsided loss by pummeling Pittsburgh.

Riley Sheahan scored and set up a goal and captain Henrik Zetterberg did the same after calling out his team following a 7-2 setback to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. Petr Mrazek finished with 42 saves for the Red Wings, who snapped a two-game skid and moved four points behind second-place Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division.

Captain Sidney Crosby, in his return from a one-game absence due to an illness, set up David Perron’s goal in the third period. Marc-Andre Fleury yielded four tallies on 16 shots before being relieved by Thomas Greiss (eight saves) for the Penguins, who played without Evgeni Malkin (lower body).

Detroit bolted out of the blocks in a hurry as Sheahan deflected Zidlicky’s shot from the point to open the scoring at 1:21 of the first period. Pulkkinen wired a one-timer from the left circle inside the near post with 1:54 left in the session before Zidlicky’s blast beat Fleury from the right circle to give the Red Wings a 3-0 lead 39 seconds into the second.

Gustav Nyquist weaved into slot seven minutes later and his backhanded flip was deposited home by Zetterberg to end the afternoon for Fleury. The Red Wings continued their assault early in the third as the 23-year-old Pulkkinen capped his first career two-goal performance after his blast caromed off the skate of Perron and into the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Zidlicky’s conversion with the 5-on-3 advantage extended Detroit’s streak to nine consecutive games with a power-play goal. The 38-year-old has three tallies and four assists in seven contests since being acquired from New Jersey after scoring four goals and setting up 19 others in 63 games with the Devils. ...Pittsburgh D Christian Ehrhoff’s apparent goal in the second period was disallowed after officials deemed RW Patric Hornqvist prevented Mrazek from playing his position, although video review showed that Hornqvist also used a hand pass in the crease to set up the tally. ... Penguins RW Steve Downie recorded 22 minutes in penalties, raising his league-leading total to 221.