Red Wings bounce back, beat Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Detroit Red Wings coach Mike Babcock called his team “fragile” Sunday before its game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Red Wings then turned the tables on the shorthanded Penguins, climbing out of their recent funk with a 5-1 win at Consol Energy Center.

Left winger Teemu Pulkkinen scored twice and defenseman Marek Zidlicky had a goal and two assists as Detroit snapped a two-game losing streak, put a 7-2 loss at Philadelphia a day earlier in the rear-view mirror and moved on from a 1-4 stretch.

“We needed this one,” Pulkkinen said. “We were talking after the game (Saturday) that we can’t play like that, and it was great to see that everyone was scoring today.”

Left winger Henrik Zetterberg added a goal and an assist, and center Riley Sheahan also scored for Detroit. Sheahan’s goal came just 1:21 into regulation and set the tone.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 42 saves for the win in his first NHL game since he took the loss in a 4-1 game Feb. 11 against Pittsburgh.

The Penguins appeared the more fragile team -- in a couple of ways.

They lost their second game in as many days despite getting captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby back. He missed Saturday’s game against Boston because of an undisclosed ailment.

But fellow star center Evgeni Malkin did not play because of a lower-body injury he sustained Saturday. Left winger Blake Comeau missed time after falling hard backward in the first period, and right winger Patric Hornqvist left the game in the third period with an undisclosed injury.

In addition, three Pittsburgh players were assessed a total of four 10-minute misconduct penalties, and one of them, top defenseman Kris Letang, also got a game misconduct.

In all, the Penguins were assessed 64 minutes in penalties. Zidlicky’s goal came on a five-on-three power play. Conversely, Detroit killed Pittsburgh’s four power plays after its penalty-killing unit had allowed at least one power-play goal in each of its past nine games.

“Obviously disappointing. It’s a tough game,” said Crosby, who declined to elaborate on his malady Saturday but said he had “no issues” Sunday. “We didn’t really give ourselves a chance. A tough start. That can’t happen.”

In addition to Sheahan’s goal, Detroit got a first-period score from Pulkkinen, second-period goals from Zidlicky and Zetterberg, and another from Pulkkinen in the third.

Crosby, from near the end boards, set up left winger David Perron in the slot to make it 5-1 and end Mrazek’s shutout bid at 9:10 of the third period, but it was too little too late against a Detroit team desperate to right itself.

“After the way we played lately, nice to see we got a good start and we scored some goals,” Zetterberg said. “After last game we had a players-only meeting after the game. I think we just said enough is enough, got to go out and play, got to enjoy playing first of all. (It was) almost like everyone was a little afraid out there and not embracing it. Today it was a lot better.”

Detroit chased Penguins starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period, after he allowed four goals on 16 shots. Backup Thomas Greiss stopped eight of nine shots he faced.

Pittsburgh was not blaming its goalies for this one.

“I thought there were times where our emotions got the best of us,” Comeau said. “It just seemed like a couple of times we lost our cool.”

NOTES: With the availability of Crosby and Malkin in question, Pittsburgh on Saturday night recalled C Andrew Ebbett from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and returned promising rookie D Derrick Pouliot to the farm team. Coach Mike Johnston noted that the move with Pouliot was procedural, that demoting him was the only move the team could make to bring up a forward. ... Johnston described Malkin’s injury simply as “lower body,” adding that, “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term, but we’ll know more in a couple of days.” ... C Stephen Weiss was scratched for the third time in four games and was replaced in the Red Wings’ lineup by RW Thomas Jurco. ... Detroit’s four-game road trip continues Thursday at Florida. ... Pittsburgh begins a three-game road trip Tuesday at New Jersey.